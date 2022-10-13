When does Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just a couple of weeks away from its release, and players are getting increasingly excited to experience the game.

Fortunately for players, anyone who has pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on any platform will be able to access the campaign mode one week before the game's release. This is an official announcement from Activision that can be found on the Call of Duty blog.

How and when to get early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign

To get early access to the campaign mode of Modern Warfare 2, players will have to pre-order a digital copy of the game (standard or Vault edition). They can do so via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Battle.net, and/or Steam.

This will give players access to the campaign mode on October 20, 2022, which means they'll have a week to enjoy it before the game releases on October 28, 2022.

Brief details about the campaign

Since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be a next-gen release, it is expected to feature stunning graphics and environmental mechanics.

This has been confirmed by various campaign-based trailers released by Activision on various online platforms. The Deep Water campaign mission reveal and the recent PC trailer showcased stunning visuals that rival even a high-budget animated movie.

The campaign missions will follow Task Force 141 as they traverse the globe and perform various missions in Asia, Europe, and America. The trailers have given fans a glimpse of the high-stakes stealth-based missions that the squad will undertake.

Additional benefits for pre-ordering the Vault Edition

Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition pre-order benefits (Image via Activision)

Pre-ordering the standard edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will provide early access to the campaign and a couple of bundles. However, pre-ordering the Vault edition will provide even more benefits.

The Vault edition comes with the following benefits apart from early access to the campaign:

Access to the full game on October 28, 2022.

Final Judgement Bundle: This bundle will provide immediate access to the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin and the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone.

Red Team 141: Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit. This was also available during the Open Beta.

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault: A special weapon blueprint bundle that will unlock the entire tech-tree of the M4 platform.

Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips5: If one purchases the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season.

Ghost Legacy Pack: 20+ free items celebrating the Task Force 141 icon for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone, unlocked upon pre-purchase.

Everyone who pre-orders the Vault edition will also get access to the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle for use in Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone.

It should be noted that early access will not be accessible to those who buy a physical copy of the game.

Poll : 0 votes