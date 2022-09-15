Modern Warfare 2 Beta: Expected system requirements for PC, dates, and more

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, the playerbase is excited to get their hands on any information about the game.

With the Beta phase of Modern Warfare 2 going live in the upcoming week, the zeal of the community to get a taste of the title is at an all-time high. Players with early access to the title will be able to play it on PlayStation 4 and 5 from September 16. The open Beta for the platform will take place on September 18.

Players with PlayStation will be able to access the Beta early due to the the ongoing exclusivity deal between Sony and Activision. As such, PC and Xbox users will be able to play it on September 22 for those with early access. The open Beta on all platforms will take place on September 24, with it ending on September 26.

As such, players from the PC platform will have an idea about the minimum system requirements for the title in order to know whether their rig will be able to run the game.

Players should keep in mind that the system requirements present in this article for the Beta have been posted on Reddit by a community member and thus are not verified. As such, they should compare the information to the one which should be officially released by Activision in due time.

PC system requirements for Modern Warfare 2 Beta

To run the Modern Warfare 2 Beta, a PC must have the following components to meet the minimum requirements:

OS - Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU - Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Video Card - Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory - 3GB

3GB Memory - 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage Space - 25GB

25GB Sound Card - DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Recommended Graphic Drivers - Nvidia – 516.79, AMD – 21.9.1

Nvidia – 516.79, AMD – 21.9.1 Required - Broadband Internet connection and DirectX 12 Compatible System

However, if one wishes to run the game smoothly in a better graphics settings, then the recommended requirements are as follows:

OS - Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU - Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Video Card - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video Memory - 3GB

3GB Memory - 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage Space - 25GB

25GB Sound Card - DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Recommended Graphic Drivers - Nvidia - 516.79, AMD - 21.9.1

Nvidia - 516.79, AMD - 21.9.1 Required - Broadband Internet connection and DirectX 12 Compatible System

In addition to these requirements, players will also need a phone number that is linked to their Battle.net or Steam account to play the Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

Being a game with a massive online component, the presence of a fast broadband connection is a must for smooth gameplay. Players should also ensure that they are running the latest drivers for all their components, especially the GPU. This will ensure that they are able to utilize these components to their fullest potential.

As many might have noticed, the system requirements for the game are not that heavy in comparison to the previous three titles from the franchise. This can be attributed to the optimization of the IW engine that the game has been running on since the release of Modern Warfare (2019).

It remains to be seen whether the full game will have the same system requirements when it is finally released on October 28. For more information about Modern Warfare 2, players are advised to watch the Call of Duty: NEXT event, which will take place on September 15.

