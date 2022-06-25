5 best sports & racing games discounted in Steam Summer Sale 2022 

The Steam Summer Sale 2022 is on, and as usual, there are some amazing titles at great discounts. Players of all tastes and choices can find something for them as the sale covers all genres. The sports and racing games section is quite vast, and with the ongoing sale, some terrific games are to be purchased.

The following order is not ranked in any manner, and players can go for any one or all five of them if they want to. All these titles have two things in common: the sports and racing genre and great discounts. While some of them may be a tad old, they will still provide great returns, especially with the discounts of the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

Top 5 sports & racing games players can get at some amazing discounts on the Steam Summer Sale 2022

5) Hot Wheels Unleashed

Developers: Milestone S.r.l.

Discounted price: $24.99

Hot Wheels Unleashed is quite different from other racing games, making it so great in the first place. The game manifests childhood dreams for those who used to play with metal-casted cars. To make matters exciting, the game features many iconic race cars and trucks that have become a brand's staple over the years.

Released in 2021, the game offers different modes players can try while driving on miniature racetracks. There are both arcade races and career modes, and Hot Wheels Unleashed even allows players to manufacture their tracks. Players can play alone or in multiplayer sessions, and the game is an interesting option to pick up on the Steam Summer Sale 2022 with a 50% discount.

4) Dirt 5

Developers: Codemasters

Discounted price: $17.99

Rallies are considered one of the hardest races due to their rough terrain and extreme conditions under which they are conducted. While not everyone may be cut out for it in real life, Dirt 5 offers an excellent opportunity for fans to test the waters. The latest entry in Dirt 5 perfectly simulates the hardships of rally races as players compete against each other in different regions and maps.

Dirt 5 allows different disciplines to players who can even go with super trucks if they want to. Focused on off-road racing, players can enjoy dynamic weather and seasons as they race worldwide. Apart from regular races, the game also has a well-detailed narrative career that players can enjoy. With a 70% discount, it's a great title to pick up at the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

3) FIFA 22

Developers: EA Sports

Discounted price: $9.59

FIFA 22 might be coming towards the end of its cycle with a new game slated around October, but the 84% discount makes it a good bargain. The latest title features ground-breaking HyperMotion technology, which greatly changed the game from its previous versions. Aside from the new technology, the game even had new animations, which increased its realism.

The manager mode has also been revamped to allow players greater customization and control. Then there's the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode, which lets players compete against each other in fantastical squads. With so many options and a bargain price, FIFA 22 is a must-pick for all sports lovers in the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

2) Football Manager 2022

Developers: Sports Interactive

Discounted price: $27.49

The Football Manager series has been one of the best management games of all time as players take on the role of managing a football/soccer club. The game is based on hyper realism, as players must endure the hardships of managing the club to succeed. But, of course, this is easier said than done, especially with the smaller clubs that don't have the luxury of great footballers or huge budgets.

The 2022 version is regarded as one of the series' best entries as Sports Interactive has fine-tuned many of the shortcomings of the last few years. Additionally, with a 50% discount, the game is enjoying its historically low price, making it a great deal for everyone who loves to micromanage things.

1) Forza Horizon 5

Developers: Playground Games

Discounted price: $47.99

At a 20% discount, it's one of the poorer deals in terms of the price. However, the quality of Forza Horizon 5 makes any discount look good, as it has turned out to be one of the best racing games of all time. It's not just a visual masterpiece, as there's a massive roster of cars players can collect to race in. The game also features the previous game's core elements, including dynamic weather, which adds to its realism.

Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico, and plenty of picturesque locations can be enjoyed. Players can enjoy different modes ranging from an arcade to a full-blown career mode. Tons of new content is being added, including seasonal events, making this one of the best games to get on the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

