Steam Summer Sale, June 2022: Start time, end date, expected game discounts, and more

The highly anticipated Steam Summer Sale is right around the corner, and platform users are quite curious to know when the massive video game discount event will finally kick off. Valve has confirmed that the Summer Sale will be going live on June 23, 2022, lasting for exactly two weeks, coming to an end on July 7, 2022.

The Steam Summer Sale is one of the biggest video game discount periods on the platform, and players will get a chance to get their hands on some of the games on their wishlist at a significantly discounted rate.

The sale period is set to officially be available from 10 am PT or 6 pm BST on June 23. While the theme of this year’s Summer Sale is yet to be announced by Valve, the recent promotional video does provide some insight into what players can expect.

In 2021, the platform had launched fourteen themed pages that featured “micro-adventures,” each of which led to an animated sticker that in turn led to the culmination of a “fate-forged bridge.” It will be quite interesting to see what theme they look to go with this year.

Expected game discounts in the Steam Summer Sale, June 2022

As always, we have a countdown to sales here: Here's a promotional video from Valve announcing the Steam summer sale (yes, they do these now).As always, we have a countdown to sales here: steamdb.info/sales/history/ Here's a promotional video from Valve announcing the Steam summer sale (yes, they do these now).As always, we have a countdown to sales here: steamdb.info/sales/history/ https://t.co/9kbd1PFpRU

As Steam Summer Sale is one of the biggest game discount periods on the platform, users can look for many discounts once the sale period begins.

While Valve has yet to provide any official statement on the type of games that the Summer Sale will be championing, SteamDB has released a promotional video from Valve, which features a number of games fans can expect to be on sale from June 23.

Some of the shown titles are:

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Elder Scrolls Online

Cyberpunk 2077

Sims 4

Forza Horizon 5

RUST

Apex Legends

Monster Hunter: Rise

FIFA 22

Red Dead Redemption 2

Lego: Star Wars Skywalker Saga

Naraka: Bladepoint

It Takes Two

However, while it’s not certain if all of these games will actually be on sale during this period, the promo video does hint at the fact that players will be able to look forward to a lot of big titles that will be up for sale at a significantly discounted rate.

Moreover, ahead of the event, Steam has also introduced the Summer Sale Bundle, and for a limited time, users will be able to save 62% of their cost and get their hands on a lot of titles. Also, if players already own one of the games that’s present in the bundle, they will not be charged for it.

