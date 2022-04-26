Steam sale dates for game discounts in 2022 revealed

With 2022 rolling on, Steam has had its share of sales and discounts that have passed by. But fret not. There's still a lot more to come. The iconic digital storefront on PC has revealed more exciting deals and events to come in the future.

These Steam games range from major annual sales fests to smaller, themed deals. Nevertheless, Valve's equal opportunities for gamers to expand their libraries. SimFest, for example, was the latest event that ended earlier in April.

Get your wallets ready for these upcoming Steam sales in 2022

1) Die-a-lot Sale (May 2 to 9)

Revolving around rogulites, rogue-likes and hardcore action games, the Die-a-lot Sale will focus around punishing titles. The roguelite genre, in particular, has seen growth over the past few years and includes. Examples include iconic games like Dead Cells, Hades, Crypt of the Necrodancer and Risk of Rain 2.

But the challenge isn't limited to just those entries. From Software's Souls games and Team Cherry's Hollow Knight could also be viable candidates. These games aren't for everyone, but a niche audience will be satisfied.

2) Racing Sale (May 23 to 30)

Racing games have evolved a lot since their inception. They shine on PC, especially with the ability to connect driving peripherals and higher frame rates for maximum immersion and fluidity.

Those that are all about getting the wheels grinding and engines revving. Project Cars Need For Speed, F1, DIRT and WRC are just a few big names that are bound to have decent discounts. Smaller arcade stuff could see discounts, too, like the sci-fi racer Redout or SEGA's Sonic All-Stars Racing.

3) Summer Sale 2022 (June 23 to July 7)

The big one that everybody is waiting for. The annual Summer Sale always has the biggest discounts for some of the best games, including AAA releases.

Last year's event was fairly lukewarm, but there were some great picks on sale: Dark Souls 3 at 75% off, a 60% discount for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and 60% off for The Outer Worlds as well.

Perhaps things will be better this time. Perhaps we could see new discounts for current games and new all-time lows for older titles. Quite likely, given what has happened before, keep your Steam wallets packed to splurge on the best deals.

4) Survival Sale (July 18 to 25)

As the name suggests, it will focus on survival games. Likely those associated with the indie, early access variety. Terraria, SCUM, Green Hell and Don't Starve are just a handful of names that come to mind.

However, there could be more significant titles on offer too. These include No Man's Sky, Valhiem and ARK: Survival Evolved.

