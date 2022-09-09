Warzone 2 leaks reveal more details about vehicles and their potential in combat

Call of Duty: Warzone is at the very end of its cycle, and the upcoming Warzone 2 is the next premier battle royale released from the studios of Activision.

Warzone 2 is advertised as the next generation of battle royales, featuring advanced gameplay mechanics and a better combat experience. It is being developed as a standalone BR rather than an expansion, as with Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone Informer @CODWZInformer 2 NEW



• The helicopter in the heli-pad from Highrise will be USEABLE



• The storm will no longer be gas, instead it will be dust (a dust storm)



2 NEW #Warzone 2 RUMOURS:• The helicopter in the heli-pad from Highrise will be USEABLE• The storm will no longer be gas, instead it will be dust (a dust storm)

As such, fans' expectations about the title are very high, and any new information about it is always in high demand in the community. Despite the hunger for more details, the developers have been relatively tight-lipped regarding the game, and the fans only have leaks as their primary source of information.

Metaphor, a well-known streamer in the Call of Duty: Warzone community, recently leaked more information about Warzone 2 on his Twitter page. Fans are very excited about the new intelligence.

Among the leaks, Metaphor released details about vehicles in the upcoming game and their potential in its combat style.

Warzone 2 will feature new vehicles and helicopters

Vehicles have been an integral part of Call of Duty: Warzone since the very first day of its inception. It is mainly used by players as a means of transport across the map and to have a quick gateway in a hairy situation.

Certain vehicles like the new armored SUV, armored trucks, and helicopters have mounted weapons users can use to engage their enemies.

As such, the presence of vehicles in Warzone 2 is very much within the expectations of gamers. According to Metaphor, certain vehicles are new to the game, and some are making a comeback from Call of Duty Warzone.

Metaphor @Metaaphor Plenty of new vehicles, only returning one is the ATV from what i've seen in game. New Hummer type suv tank, hatchback weak/fast (civilian car) and the choppers look different.



Plenty of new vehicles, only returning one is the ATV from what i've seen in game. New Hummer type suv tank, hatchback weak/fast (civilian car) and the choppers look different.

Atleast 3 new contracts (cant tell what they are) Recons and bounties are returning, so is most wanted

ATVs are making a comeback in Warzone 2. A new Hummer-style SUV tank and a fast yet less armored civilian hatchback can also be found in the upcoming game.

Fans can't help but wonder if the Hummer-style tank will have mounted weapons like the armored SUVs from Call of Duty: Warzone.

Metaphor has also stated that the helicopters look different from the ones in Call of Duty: Warzone. Hence, it can be deduced that they will be different models from the MH-6 Little Birds seen in the current battle royale.

Metaphor @Metaaphor Shooting out of cars is 100% accurate even solo.



Slide cancelling won't be in the beta but they have the option to turn it on and off (probably waiting for community reaction)



Cars have limited fuel, (2min?)

Shooting out of cars is 100% accurate even solo.

Slide cancelling won't be in the beta but they have the option to turn it on and off (probably waiting for community reaction)

Cars have limited fuel, (2min?) Automatic refuel/repair gas stations you enter by driving near them.

Another aspect of ground vehicles that is different from the current iteration is that they will have a fuel gauge in Warzone 2, which will last about 2 minutes. However, players can repair and refuel their vehicles by driving near gas stations scattered throughout the map.

Metaphor @Metaaphor Warzone 2 update



NPC's are in the map randomly

Container based looting as well as floor loot

Different sized backpacks (Storage space)

New contracts

Helicopter from HIGHRISE is useable

No more toxic gas coming into the map, its now a dust storm

Warzone 2 update

NPC's are in the map randomly

Container based looting as well as floor loot

Different sized backpacks (Storage space)

New contracts

Helicopter from HIGHRISE is useable

No more toxic gas coming into the map, its now a dust storm

Tires can be shot out from cars.

Metaphor has also said that shooting from vehicles is quite accurate even when users are solo-driving.

Such leaks have been floating on the internet for quite some time. Despite the developers not confirming anything, they give gamers an impression of what to expect from the highly-anticipated battle royale.

