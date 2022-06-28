Why Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 needs ranked mode at launch, Call of Duty Twitter discusses its importance

The upcoming release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is a topic of heated discussion among the game's fanbase.

After digesting through the recent Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch, the playerbase is hungry for the upcoming installment of the game. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to be released on October 28 and Warzone 2 later this year.

The playerbase has high hopes for the upcoming release and are leaving no stones unturned to let the developers know about their opinions.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Warzone 2 AND #ModernWarfare2 need a ranked mode at launch or shortly after or it’s going to be extremely hard to keep people engaged for 2 years until the next main Call of Duty title releases. Warzone 2 AND #ModernWarfare2 need a ranked mode at launch or shortly after or it’s going to be extremely hard to keep people engaged for 2 years until the next main Call of Duty title releases.

In a recent Twitter post, ModernWarzone stated that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 need a ranked mode at launch to keep the playerbase engaged until the upcoming title comes two years later. This post has led to a storm of discussion about the presence of a competitive aspect in the upcoming twin releases of the Call of Duty franchise.

Playerbase wants ranked mode for the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone is being considered stale by a significant part of the community and a lot of players are considering waiting till Warzone 2 comes out. This is the result of a combination of factors.

One of them is that Warzone's current gun meta is considered to be extremely biased towards Vanguard weapons. This has caused a lot of players who like playing with modern weapons to feel that the game doesn't cater to the entire playerbase.

They feel that the company is making those weapons more powerful to boost the sales of Call of Duty Vanguard and weapons' blueprints from the store.

Other than this, the unofficial skill-based matchmaking of Warzone is making it harder for casual players to enjoy their matches. Based on various stats, Activision prioritises kill-death (K/D) ratio as the measuring stick for grouping teammates in the lobby. This leads to a lot of casual players with good K/D ratios being placed with otherrs who have much higher skill-levels.

Thus, the gaming experience of both types of players gets ruined. Casual players feel that the game is much harder for them, thus leading to frustration after several such lobbies. On the other hand, veterans feel that the lobby is too easy for them to get their blood pumping.

DxnielWJ @WjDxniel @ModernWarzone Make sbmm less punishing for doing well and make a really good ranked play in multiplayer and warzone sorted it ain’t that hard @ModernWarzone Make sbmm less punishing for doing well and make a really good ranked play in multiplayer and warzone sorted it ain’t that hard

This problem has led to players asking the developers to add a separate ranked mode to the game. The playerbase feels that the game is too punishing for casuals if they do well in similar skill-set lobbies. By doing well, they automatically get lobbied with players of much higher experience and skills.

The addition of a ranked mode will clearly separate the playerbase according to their poweress in the game. This looks to be the perfect solution for the aforementioned problem with the matchmaking of Call of Duty Warzone. The matchmaking will then be based on their rank tier, thus negating the problem that the playerbase is currently facing.

RosinBran @Rosin_Bran @ModernWarzone Needs to be with launch. Not after. They’ve been talking about ranked mode for over a year now. Needs to happen and is kind of sad that it hasn’t made its way yet. One of biggest devs in gaming and they don’t have ranked play. Come on y’all! @CallofDuty @ModernWarzone Needs to be with launch. Not after. They’ve been talking about ranked mode for over a year now. Needs to happen and is kind of sad that it hasn’t made its way yet. One of biggest devs in gaming and they don’t have ranked play. Come on y’all! @CallofDuty

The playerbase feels that the inclusion of the ranked mode should be done at the launch of the game. Warzone 2 will be a brand new game where players will have to start with zero progression. Thus, they feel that adding a ranked mode right from launch will optimize the success of the upcoming title.

SirStevie @SirStevieYT @ModernWarzone Nothing to grind in WZ other than personal accolades/camo challenges designed for MP.Bring In a ranked mode and then reduce SBMM in pubs. Pretty sure there was an article saying they were bringing in a competetive mode or something. That was probs over a year ago though. @ModernWarzone Nothing to grind in WZ other than personal accolades/camo challenges designed for MP.Bring In a ranked mode and then reduce SBMM in pubs. Pretty sure there was an article saying they were bringing in a competetive mode or something. That was probs over a year ago though.

One fan believes that along with the addition of ranked, the presence of a casual mode will be perfect for the upcoming game.

The incorporation of a casual mode with less strict skill-based matchmaking will compliment the ranked mode perfectly, as it will group players from a much broader skillset spectrum in the same lobby. Thus, the gaming experience will be much more exciting and will keep the playerbase happy and content.

Fallen Jahlert156 #Respawnrecruits 🪑 @AhlertJonathan @ModernWarzone I agree a lot players are getting bored plus it would make it better for everyone bc you’d go against others similarly skilled as you and get rewarded for playing and winning @ModernWarzone I agree a lot players are getting bored plus it would make it better for everyone bc you’d go against others similarly skilled as you and get rewarded for playing and winning

The reply of the above Twitter user concludes with the opinion of the playerbase. Not only will casual players be able to enjoy the game, better-skilled users will also be able to compete with others of similar skillsets, thus making their gaming experience much more satisfying and rewarding.

But the presence of a ranked mode should also be accompanied by the presence of a powerful anti-cheat system. Without it, ranked matches are bound to be teeming with cheaters. This will definitely cause outrage for players who genuinely labor and grind through ranked tiers.

SavageHenry @SavageHenry42 @ModernWarzone They need a balanced weapon set. This over powered meta thing is so old and stale. Let us use the guns we want to use! I've not bought vanguard so doing the weapon unlock challenges isn't even an option. How are my weapons maxed out but still can't be gunsmith'd BS. Ranked tho @ModernWarzone They need a balanced weapon set. This over powered meta thing is so old and stale. Let us use the guns we want to use! I've not bought vanguard so doing the weapon unlock challenges isn't even an option. How are my weapons maxed out but still can't be gunsmith'd BS. Ranked tho

Fans also feel that the developers should not make such a biased gun meta in the next installment of the game. A balanced weapon set will enhance the gaming experience where players can focus on improving their own skills, rather than mowing down every squad that comes in front of them with a low time-to-kill (TTK) gun.

A more balanced game-mechanic will force players to think tactically and this will result in a much more diverse experience in the matches.

SaDiStIcLyFkT @JOHNNY0047 @ModernWarzone Got the old uninstall this morning games so broken @ModernWarzone Got the old uninstall this morning games so broken

With so many players from the fanbase leaving the game, we can only hope that the developers will listen to the constructive criticisms and will implement them in the next title. An exciting and diverse gaming experience will be very necessary to ensure that fans stick around and enjoy the future titles.

