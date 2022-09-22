Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith: Best loadouts for FSS Hurricane to dominate the multiplayer beta

The multiplayer beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already live on some platforms. With open beta testing just around the corner, players need to know the best loadouts for the weapons if they wish to dominate their matches.

The Call of Duty NEXT event showcased a lot about the game, and the eventual beta access to the PlayStation platform has given a certain part of the playerbase a taste of Modern Warfare 2. However, the open beta will have a much broader audience, and a huge percentage of the playerbase will be able to access the game on all platforms.

Modern Warfare 2 comes in with a new gunsmith system, with new weapons and attachments unlocked in a tech tree format. One such weapon that can be unlocked from the M4 tech tree leveling up is the FSS Hurricane.

This sub-machine gun (SMG) is a powerful weapon available in beta access and this article will provide the best loadouts for this gun for the reference of gamers.

FSS Hurricane and its overpowered loadouts in Modern Warfare 2

The FSS Hurricane is designated as an SMG in Modern Warfare 2, but the weapon acts as a hybrid of an assault rifle (AR) and an SMG. In the new gunsmith system of the game, players can access the FSS Hurricane receiver after leveling the FTAC Recon to level 16. The FTAC Recon can be unlocked by leveling the M4 platform to level 13.

Being an AR-SMG hybrid, the FSS Hurricane has the advantage of both weapon categories. It boasts SMG-like mobility with the firepower of an assault rifle, making it one of the most powerful SMGs available in the beta phase.

There are mainly two viable builds for the gun, one acting like an AR-SMG hybrid and the other optimized to have the core aspects of a pure SMG.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane AR-SMG Hybrid Build (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

As such, the AR-SMG hybrid build for the gun is as follows:

Barrel - FSS-X7 Barrel

FSS-X7 Barrel Optics - Chronen Mini Red Dot

Chronen Mini Red Dot Stock - Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Underbarrel - VX Pineapple Very Grip

VX Pineapple Very Grip Rear Grip - XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Receiver - FSS Hurricane

The FSS-X7 is an integrally suppressed barrel that also comes with lots of other pros. This attachment also improves the gun's recoil control, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy.

The hip-fire accuracy can be further boosted using the VX Pineapple Vert Grip. This underbarrel attachment also boosts gun kick control, hip recoil control, and the aim of walking steadiness.

The Demo Fade Pro Stock boosts the gun's overall recoil control, and the XTEN Grip provides improvements to the sprint to fire and ADS speed of the gun, making the weapon much snappier. Players can use the Chronen Mini Red Dot to finish the build as basic low-magnification red dot optics.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane SMG Build (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

However, if operators wish to use the gun as a pure SMG, then the following build should be their go-to:

Muzzle - Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Stock - Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Underbarrel - Lockshot Precision-40

Lockshot Precision-40 Ammunition - 5.7x28mm Hollow Point

5.7x28mm Hollow Point Rear Grip - XTEN Grip

The Lockshot KT85 muzzle attachment increases both the vertical and horizontal recoil of the gun, making it steadier while firing. The Demo Fade Pro Stock also gives a boost to the overall recoil control of the weapon.

The Lockshot Precision-40 underbarrel reduces the gun's visual recoil, improving the hip fire accuracy and aim walking steadiness. Pairing it with the XTEN Grip provides additional boosts to sprint to fire and aim down-sight speed.

The Hollow Point ammunition comes with a wounding/crippling effect, thus slowing down opponents when they are fired upon.

This is an aggressive build for the FSS Hurricane and is perfect for the run-and-gun style of gameplay.

Overall, this is a mighty SMG that players can enjoy in the beta access of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

