Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the iconic Riot Shield

The upcoming release of the new iteration of Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated events in the Call of Duty players' community.

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will be the sequel to Modern Warfare (2019) and is being advertised by Activision as the most advanced title in the Call of Duty franchise when it comes to gameplay, graphics, environment and sound mechanics.

As such, fans of the series from all over the world have been hungry for any new information about the upcoming title. This demand for information is being slowly sated by either leaks or official announcements and trailers that are being released by Activision.

The already released information has revealed quite a lot of the weapons and equipment that will be present in the upcoming title. However, in one such short clip that was recently released on Activision's official Twitter handle, the presence of Riot Shields has been revealed to be on a Campaign Mission.

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) to feature Riot Shields according to a short trailer revealed by Activision

In a new short clip that has been revealed by Activision, operators from Task Force 141 can be seen raiding an enemy compound. The next sequence shows Colonel Alejandro Vargas peaking through a window as enemies slowly encircle them.

Two of the enemies that have been creeping forward can be seen carrying Riot Shields as mobile covers. Due to the presence of Riot Shields in the campaign mission, the fanbase can easily conclude that this piece of equipment will also be available to players even in the Multiplayer mode.

As has already been officially confirmed, the upcoming Warzone 2 battle royale game from Activision is based on Modern Warfare 2 (2022). Thus, it can be easily deduced that this equipment will also be present in Warzone 2.

A brief history of Riot Shiled in the Call of Duty Franchise

Riot Shield is defensive equipment that a player can equip in one of the weapon slots in Call of Duty games. It deflects damage from bullets and also greatly reduces explosive damage when faced in the right direction.

Riot Shields made its first appearance in the Call of Duty franchise in the original Modern Warfare 2's 'No Russian' mission when FSB forces arrived to counter Makarov's terrorist squad. These FSB forces were the first characters in the Call of Duty franchise to be equipped with the Riot Shield.

The equipment eventually made its way into the multiplayer version of the game and has made its presence known in multiple titles of Call of Duty.

Since the original Modern Warfare 2, this equipment has made its appearance in Find Makarov, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty Online, Call of Duty: Ghosts, Call of Duty: Heroes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), and finally in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

This equipment can also be found in Call of Duty: Warzone and is one of the most hated weapons among the vast majority of the players. No one likes facing opponents with Riot Shields in any game mode in Warzone.

As this weapon might even make a comeback in the online mode of the two upcoming titles, the franchise is definitely not getting rid of this equipment anytime soon.

