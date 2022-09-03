Warzone streamer WhosImmortal recommends the most overpowered loadout of Season 5

The Season 5 patch of Call of Duty Warzone has introduced a bunch of changes to the meta of the title.

Warzone's latest patch brings in plenty of new content, including game modes, limited-time-events, gameplay changes and a lot more for the playerbase to chew through.

The 'Last Stand' patch of Warzone has also brought in five brand new weapons for the playerbase to wreck havoc with. However, two of them will only be available to players after the mid-season update.

The patch has also caused massive readjustments to the stats of the already existing weapons, and as such, is also responsible for a reshuffle in the list of top-tier meta weapons.

Thus, players need to know which weapons are at the top of the meta, and Warzone streamer WhosImmortal has the perfect recommendation for players.

WhosImmortal recommends the best loadout for Warzone Season 5

As observed, each season of Call of Duty: Warzone has a pair of weapons that are so dominant that they can easily overpower others in its category. According to WhosImmortal, the title of this Season's meta pair belongs to UGM-8 and Vanguard PPSh-41.

WhosImmortal is a household name in Warzone's playerbase community. He is a well-known streamer of the title and also has a YouTube channel where he posts videos of Warzone gameplay, updates, loadouts and meta recommendations.

In one of his recent videos, WhosImmortal recommends UGM-8 and Vanguard PPSh-41 as the "number one meta loadout to use" and says that he absolutely loves using these two weapons in Season 5.

According to him, a loadout of these two firearms has everything a player needs to currently excel in Warzone. Both UGM-8 and PPSh-41 have an insanely fast time-to-kill (TTK) value and both have minimal recoil.

As such, combined with the mobility of PPSh, players have the perfect loadout to rampage through any map of Warzone in Season 5.

However, these two weapons have to be kitted with proper attachments for them to perform optimally and WhosImmortal recommends the following builds to get the maximum performance of these two weapons.

Recommended build for UGM-8

UGM-8 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

This build of UGM-8 is fine tuned to increase the muzzle velocity, overall recoil control, and initial recoil control of the gun.

The MX Silencer, Bernard XL214 736mm barrel and Lengthened ammunition helps in boosting the muzzle velocity of the weapon. Additionally, the barrel attachment, Mercier stock, Tight Grip perk and Strife Angled underbarrel ensures that the recoil of the gun remains under control.

Last but not least, the 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box magazine and Fully loaded perk will arrange for players to have enough ammunition to engage their enemies.

Recommended build for Vanguard PPSh-41

VG PPSh-41 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - ZAC 280mm Light

ZAC 280mm Light Optics - Kovalevskaya IS03P

Kovalevskaya IS03P Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

The Vanguard PPSh-41 build is tuned to improve the fire-rate and mobility of the gun.

The Recoil Booster, Light Barrel and 8mm Nambu magazine will boost the fire rate of the gun by a significant margin. In addition to this, Skeletal underbarrel, Removed Stock and Quick will boost the movement speed while the operator is holding this firearm.

VG PPSh-41 Hip-fire build (Image via sym.gg)

For those who would like to use the Vanguard PPSh-41 as a hip-fire weapon, the author recommends the following build to get extremely fast TTK value:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Kovalevskaya ISO3P

Kovalevskaya ISO3P Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

These two weapons are the absolute meta pair of Season 5. Players should definitely have these two guns in one of their custom loadouts if they wish to dominate their opponents in the current season of Warzone.

