Warzone meta recommendation: Nikita AVT loadout for fastest meta AR TTK in Season 5

Like any other patch, Season 5 of Warzone has brought numerous changes to the meta of the title.

Warzone's latest patch has introduced plenty of readjustments to the stats of weapons. These buffs and nerfs have caused a reshuffle in the list of top-tier meta firearms.

Among assault rifles (ARs), too, major nerfs have been introduced to meta firearms with the advent of the Season 5 patch.

Meta weapons from the previous season, like Cooper Carbine, AS44, and KG M40, have been on the receiving end of major nerfs. In the case of the KG M40, they have been so devastating to its performance that it no longer remains in the meta of the current season.

However, one gun that dominated last season has been left alone by the developers in the Season 5 patch: Nikita AVT. With several nerfs to its meta counterparts from the previous season, this weapon has at last been able to claw its way to the top of the assault rifle meta in the current season.

Nikita AVT has fastest TTK among meta ARs in Season 5 of Warzone

The Nikita AVT is one of the most powerful firearms players can equip in the current season. It was added to Warzone with the integration of Vanguard weapons, but it always remained at the periphery of users' choice.

However, the Season 4 patch was a godsend to this AR, as it received some much-needed buffs, which greatly boosted its viability in Warzone. The pick-rate of the gun among gamers saw a significant boost last season.

Fast forward to the Season 5 patch, and this weapon remains untouched by the developers, and its major competitors have been on the receiving end of several nerfs. As such, it can undoubtedly be stated that the Nikita AVT is the king of the assault rifle meta in the current season.

Although this firearm has an exceptional fire rate among ARs in Warzone, its users usually love it for its very high muzzle velocity. These two attributes combine to turn it into an excellent long-range beamer.

As for its problematic recoil, being a Vanguard weapon, the Nikita AVT has ten attachment slots to mitigate this issue. This AR can be kitted in the following build to achieve the least problematic recoil pattern.

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - G16 2.5x / ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

G16 2.5x / ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock - Empress Notch

Empress Notch Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Mags

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

The Call of Duty: Warzone Nikita AVT loadout (Image via sym.gg)

This build will mitigate the horizontal recoil that the gun has, and as a result, players will have to deal with a tightly spread vertical recoil in the upward direction. To adjust to the recoil, they will have to pull down their aim accordingly to ensure they remain on target.

However, if players are facing issues with controlling the initial gun's recoil, they can make minor adjustments to the build. For stock, they will have to choose the Empress AVT RS, and for the rear grip, they must use the Stippled Grip.

Both attachments will improve the initial recoil of the gun and will make it easier for gamers to control.

Secondary weapon, equipment, and perks for Nikita AVT loadout

As an assault rifle, the Nikita AVT is a heavier weapon specializing in mid-long range engagements in Warzone. Thus, players will have to pair it with an SMG to engage enemies at close range and have enough mobility to reposition around the map quickly.

The PPSh-41 from the Vanguard integration is the top meta SMG of Season 5. Thus, it is an excellent partner for the Nikita AVT.

The best attachments for the PPSh-41 (VG) are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - ZAC 300mm

ZAC 300mm Optics - Kovalevskaya IS03P

Kovalevskaya IS03P Stock - Removed stock

Removed stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

The Call of Duty: Warzone PPSh-41(VG) (Image via sym.gg)

When it comes to equipment, gamers can always go for the classic combination of Stim and Throwing Knife. For perks, they have the option to choose Serpentine, Overkill, and Combat Scout for their respective slots.

