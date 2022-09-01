Warzone meta alert: SVT-40 might bring back dreaded DMR meta in Season 5

The latest patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has brought many adjustments to the existing weapons in the game. Among the numerous changes, the minor revamps, and buffs of the Vanguard Markman rifles might have brought back something similar to the dreaded DMR meta back in the game.

The Season 5 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has significantly shifted the meta of the game. The Last Stand patch of Warzone has introduced several new things. When it comes to weapons, the latest patch of the game brings in five brand-new weapons to the game.

Among them, three have been released with the launch of the patch, and the other two are scheduled to be introduced in the mid-season update.

SVT-40 might be the new DMR in Warzone Season 5

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



New Community Event - Heroes vs. Villains, a new Mode, new Weapons, Gameplay additions, new Operators, lots of adjustments, and more!



The Patch Notes are available at: #Warzone Season Five launches at 9AM PST!New Community Event - Heroes vs. Villains, a new Mode, new Weapons, Gameplay additions, new Operators, lots of adjustments, and more!The Patch Notes are available at: bit.ly/3wssVD0 📢 #Warzone Season Five launches at 9AM PST!New Community Event - Heroes vs. Villains, a new Mode, new Weapons, Gameplay additions, new Operators, lots of adjustments, and more! The Patch Notes are available at: bit.ly/3wssVD0 https://t.co/F4DP0PR3zT

The Season 5 patch of Warzone has introduced some highly welcoming changes to the marksman rifles from the Vanguard integration. Before the Season 5 patch, these marksman rifles used sniper bullets as ammunition. This was a major turn-off for this category of guns due to the small count of sniper bullets that an operator can carry.

However, the Season 5 patch has changed the ammunition type of Vanguard Marksman rifles to that of assault rifles. Due to the high count of assault rifle ammunition that an operator can carry, the playability of the Vanguard Marksman rifles has received a massive boost. Not only that, but the finch on these weapons has also been reduced by 33 percent.

Among the four Vanguard Marksman rifles available in the game, the SVT-40 is undoubtedly the most powerful that players can get their hands on. The Season 5 patch has increased the deadlines of this weapon even further by decreasing the aim-down-sight (ADS) time of the gun by 50ms.

As such, this marksman rifle now has a damage count of 108 points per bullet when a head-shot or neck-shot is registered and thus can eat through the entire 300 points of an enemy's health in just three bullets. Players only need four bullets for the upper torso to erase their opponents' health pool.

Being a semi-auto marksman rifle, the fire rate on SVT-40 is much higher than that of sniper rifles, and the chest time-to-kill (TTK) for the gun is 600ms. Players can reduce this TTK to just 400ms if they can land head-shots and neck-shots.

Upper torso TTK comparison between SVT-40 and PPSh-41(VG) (Image via sym.gg)

These TTK values are extremely competitive and even faster than those of top-tier meta SMGs, considered the fastest killers in the game.

High lethality of SVT-40 in Season 5 brings back nightmares of getting two-shotted from DMR 14 during the height of its meta. DMR is still considered one of the most broken metas introduced in the game, and the playerbase is happy to have it gone.

However, the Season 5 patch might bring back something similar if the popularity of SVT-40 increases among the players.

The default SVT-40 is not an easy weapon to control. However, players can kit this weapon with the following attachments to boost its usability in the game.

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - ZAC 730mm Precision

ZAC 730mm Precision Optics - ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock - Kovalevskaya S02 Weighted

Kovalevskaya S02 Weighted Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - .303 British 15 Round Mags

.303 British 15 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - On-Hand

Call of Duty Warzone SVT-40 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Players should remember that this setup of SVT-40 will have a damage drop-off at 53 meters. Beyond this range, players must register four head/neck shots or five hit-registration to the upper torso to down or eliminate their opponents.

The SVT-40 is a potent weapon in Season 5 of Warzone, and players should give this weapon a try before the developers decide to nerf it.

