Warzone streamer reveals best way to use EX1 in Season 5

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 patch has been one of the most diverse ones introduced to the title. Being the game's last patch, this latest update has tons of new content for gamers to chew through.

Among the numerous new items and changes added in Warzone by the Season 5 patch, the EX1 energy rifle has been the most surprising addition.

The current trend in Warzone is geared more towards World War 2-era weapons from Vanguard. The arrival of such a futuristic weapon has caused players to wonder about the developers' thought process.

The EX1 energy rifle is similar to the EM1 prototype energy weapon from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. It discards traditional bullet and gunpowder ballistics and uses a customizable battery pack in its place to power its energy beams.

This gun is one of the most versatile weapons in the game, as its barrels can be swapped to achieve different firing modes.

Currently, most users are using the SD Instant Grat barrel for the gun to use the rifle in the automatic firing mode. Nonetheless, it has been observed that the damage count in this mode is not enough for the EX1 to remain viable in Warzone.

However, in one of his recent YouTube uploads, a famous Warzone streamer revealed another way to use the weapon, which might be the best way to operate it in Season 5.

Metaphor showcases one-shot sniper build for EX1 in Warzone Season 5

Metaphor is a well-known streamer in the Call of Duty: Warzone community. He can be regarded as one of the game's best keyboard and mouse players.

Not only this, but Metaphor also uploads his gameplay videos and loadout recommendations to his YouTube channel.

In one of his most recent uploads, the content creator can be seen playing on Caldera with the EX1 energy rifle. However, there was a slight twist to the build he was running with.

Rather than using the barrel that fires energy beam pulses like the automatic firing mode of a standard weapon, Metaphor was seen using the Charge Amp PV barrel, which transforms the gun into a sniper rifle.

The difference was instantly observed, as completing the full charge sequence before firing led to one-shot headshot kills while using the Charge Amp PV barrel.

Players just have to press and hold the trigger and listen to the whine of the charging sequence to be completed, fire the weapon, and get an instant kill if a headshot is registered.

This method of using the EX1 energy rifle might be a bit more complicated. Still, it is undoubtedly a more effective way of dispatching enemies than using the weapon in automatic firing mode.

Here's a look at the attachments that Metaphor was using to kit the EX1 energy rifle in the sniper mode:

Muzzle - Coil Amp

Coil Amp Barrel - Charge Amp PV

Charge Amp PV Optics - ZF41 7.0x Telescopic

ZF41 7.0x Telescopic Stock - AC-Steady MAS

AC-Steady MAS Underbarrel - Low Temp Laser

Low Temp Laser Magazine - Quantum High Voltage Battery

Quantum High Voltage Battery Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Spotter

Spotter Perk 2 - On-Hand

The Call of Duty Warzone EX1 Sniper loadout (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

However, users have to keep in mind that the one-shot headshot potential of the gun is limited to a range of 80 meters. Within this range, registering a headshot or neck shot with a fully charged sniper beam will grant an instant down or elimination of enemies.

Beyond this range, the damage registered on the head or neck shot will be 280 points rather than the 300 points required to instantly down the opponents. As such, gamers must follow up with another shot to down their opponents.

Metaphor could also be seen using the Vanguard PPSh-41 as a companion weapon with the sniper build of EX1. This meta SMG has been buffed to a significant extent with the Season 5 patch, and its lethality is top-notch in the current season of the game.

Metaphor was using the hipfire build for the gun, and the attachments used to kit the PPSh-41 are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - 1929/Slate 3.25x Custom

1929/Slate 3.25x Custom Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip - Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

The Call of Duty Warzone VG PPSh-41 Hipfire loadout (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

This is the sniper setup for EX1 in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone. Unless the developers are generous enough to increase the damage count on the Instant Grat barrel, the Change Amp PV looks to be the ideal build for this energy rifle in Warzone Season 5.

