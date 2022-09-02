Warzone Season 5 meta: 5 best loadouts to curb stomp opponents on Fortune's Keep

The advent of the Season 5 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has caused quite a few changes to the list of meta weapons in the title. Some of the ones that were viable last season have been pulled down from their thrones, and others have taken their place in the current meta.

When it comes to weapons in Warzone, the Season 5 patch has introduced five brand new ones to the game. Three of them have been available to the playerbase right from launch and the other two are scheduled to be released during the mid-season update.

In addition to this, the latest patch of the game has also brought in a pethora of buffs and nerfs to the already existing weapons in the game. These readjustments to stats have caused major changes to the list of top-tier guns in Warzone. As such, players will have to update their loadouts to remain at the top of their game.

5 best loadouts to dominate Fortune's Keep in Warzone Season 5

Fortune's Keep is the latest map in Call of Duty: Warzone and it was added at the launch of the previous season. This is a smaller map in the game and its size is comparable to that of Rebirth Island. It is based on a real-life island in the Mediterranean Sea and is filled with varied terrain that facilitates combat along all engagement ranges.

Though the combat range of Fortune's Keep mainly stays limited from close- to mid-range, the various open areas of the map also provide avenues for long-range gunfights. As such, players have the option to choose a wide variety of weaponry to engage their enemies on the map.

Thus, this article will index the top five loadouts for Fortune's Keep that they can choose from in the massive inventory of weapons in Warzone.

1) Nikita AVT and Armaguerra 43

Call of Duty: Warzone Nikita AVT loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Nikita AVT is a Vanguard integration weapon and is also one of the best assault rifles (ARs) in Season 5 of Warzone. It came to the forefront of players' choice after it was buffed in the Season 4 patch. Since then, it has maintained its place in the Warzone's meta and is a top choice for AR among numerous gamers.

Known for its high fire-rate and muzzle velocity, the Nikita AVT boasts a chest time-to-kill (TTK) value of 693ms and the build to achieve this feat is a follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Empress Notch

Empress Notch Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty: Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Nikita AVT can be paired with the Armaguerra 43 sub-machine gun (SMG). This meta SMG is famous among the Warzone playerbase for its insane strafe speed and very fast TTK. Despite receiving the ADS movement speed nerf in the Season 5 patch, it is still one of the most dangerous weapons to face against and is a near perfect SMG for Fortune's Keep.

The Armaguerra 43 rocks a chest TTK of 610ms up 10 meters and the most optimal build for the gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botii 315mm CII

Botii 315mm CII Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Steady

Steady Perk 2 - Quick

2) AS44 and Marco 5

Call of Duty: Warzone AS44 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The AS44 is quite a fearsome weapon to face on any map of Warzone. This statement is even more valid for smaller maps like Fortune's Keep. The Season 5 update has bought a nerf and a buff to this gun. Developers have nerfed the damage slightly, while buffing the recoil control by quite some extent.

This has mitigated the main issue that the players had with this weapon and it now acts as a proper AR rather than its SMG-like behavior in the last season. The AS44 with its high fire-rate, now maintains a chest TTK of 732ms, and the ideal build for it is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - ZAC 12B Custom

ZAC 12B Custom Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Disable

Disable Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty: Warzone Marco 5 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The AS44 can be partnered with the Marco 5 SMG to take on the opponents on Fortune's Keep. This weapon was added to Warzone in Season 4 and has remained in the SMG meta since then. It is favored by its users for its excellent movement speed, paired with its good recoil control and accuracy.

The combination of these attributes turns Marco 5 into an SMG that is specialized for smaller maps. Despite the recent repeated nerfs from the developers, this gun still remains in the meta-tier and comfortably boasts a close-range chest TTK of 616ms. The best way to kit it out is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped grip

Taped grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

3) Cooper Carbine and H4 Blixen

Call of Duty: Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Cooper Carbine is one of the easiest-to-use AR in the entirety of Warzone. It boasts one of the lowest recoil among its kind, and despite the recent nerfs in the last patch, this gun can quite easily evescerate its opponents. It has been one of the most picked weapons among players in the recent times.

The gun boasts one of the highest rate of fire among its kind, which makes it an excellent choice for Fortune's Keep when paired with its low recoil. The gun has a theoretical chest TTK of 682ms and the best attachments for it are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty: Warzone H4 Blixen loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The H4 Blixen is one of the most dominant meta SMGs that has ever been seen in Call of Duty: Warzone. It was introduced in Season 3 Reloaded, and has since become a common name in the list of top-tier weapons in the game. Despite repeated nerfs to the Blixen, there are still very few SMGs that can go toe-to-toe aginst this monster.

The Blixen is famous among its users for its high damage, paired with good recoil control and accuracy. Despite again being nerfed in the Season 5 patch, one of the builds which has a close-range chest TTK of 600ms is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Karlsson 17" Custom

Karlsson 17" Custom Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

4) Kar98K and Volkssturmgewehr

Call of Duty: Warzone MW Kar98K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

When it comes to aggressive sniping in Call of Duty: Warzone, the Modern Warfare integration Kar98K has been in the meta for a really long time since the entire category of aggressive snipers were heavily nerfed.

However, the July 28 update of Season 4 Reloaded brought some life back into this gun and it can now one-shot head-shot its opponents up to a range of 70 meters. This range is the usual high ceiling of engagements in Fortune's Keep and as such is perfect for players who like to snipe aggressively. The best build for Kar98K (MW) is as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Custom 27.6"

Singuard Custom 27.6" Laser - Tac laser

Tac laser Scope - Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock - FTAC Sports Comb

Call of Duty: Warzone Volk loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Volkssturmgewehr is a very powerful close- to mid-range AR and is the ideal companion for the Kar98K on Fortune's Keep. This gun has clawed its way into the meta in Season 4 Reloaded when it received some important buffs, which made it viable at last.

Since then, this gun has remained a top-tier mata AR that can quickly dispatch any opponents it faces with ease. This gun also features one of the fastest TTK among assault rifles and can theoretically down its opponents in 630ms when the bullets hit the upper torso. The best build for this firearm is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Reisdorf 22V Adjustible

Reisdorf 22V Adjustible Underbarrel - M1931 Strife Angled

M1931 Strife Angled Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - On-Hand

5) UGM-8 and PPSh-41(VG)

Call of Duty: Warzone UGM-8 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The UGM-8 is the latest LMG that was added to the game in Season 4 of Warzone. However, one of its major plus points is that it is much lighter than its other counterparts and boasts an almost AR-like mobility.

Paired with its high rate of fire, muzzle velocity, and recoil control, the UGM-8 becomes an excellent mid- to long-range beamer. This weapon is currently one of the highest picked weapons in the game and rules the LMG meta with iron fist. The best built for the weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 125mm Box

6.5mm Sakura 125mm Box Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Serveil

Serveil Perk 2 - On Hand

Call of Duty: Warzone VG PPSh-41 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The UGM can be paired with PPSh-41 from the Vanguard integration to take care of enemies at close range. This SMG has been in the meta since the last season, and the Season 5 patch has brought even more rewarding buffs to it. As such, it is undoubtedly the currrent king of SMG meta in Warrzone.

This gun is loved by the playerbase for its incredibly high fire-rate and recoil control. Not only that, this gun also boasts one of the fastest TTK in the game and is also an excellent firearm for hip-firing. The PPSh-41 has a close-range chest TTK of 598ms and the best hip-fire build for the gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Kovalevskaya ISO3P

Kovalevskaya ISO3P Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Hollow Point

Hollow Point Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

Players should keep in mind that they can choose any combination of the aforementioned weapons. Every single one of them are excellent options that will allow any expert player to dominate their Fortune's Keep lobby.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan