Warzone meta recommendation: Vargo S loadouts for domination over enemies in Season 5

The Season 5 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has been live for quite some time now and players have had ample time to adjust to the new meta.

The latest patch has brought about plenty of new content to the game, including game-modes, limited-time events, cosmetic items, weapons, and a lot more. Along with these features to chew on, the playerbase has also seen a major shift in the meta from the previous season.

The patch comes with quite a few readjustments to the stats of the existing weapons, which is the main source of change in the meta of the season. Quite a few of the guns that were viable in the last season have seen severe nerfs, while others have been blessed with welcoming buffs.

One such gun that has been on the receiving end of buffs from the developers is the Vargo S assault rifle (AR). The performance of this sniper-support from last season has seen a drastic boost, and as such, it can definitely compete against meta firearms this season.

The best loadouts for Vargo S in Warzone Season 5

The Vargo S of Call of Duty: Warzone was added to the game in Season 4, with the patch also adding two more weapons, the UGM-8 LMG and the Marco 5 SMG. But unlike its counterparts, which instantly made their place in the meta, Vargo S didn't have a good time last season.

The weapon was quite underwhelming during its release as it just couldn't dish out the appropriate amount of damage for it to be viable in Season 4. Despite being an AR, the long-range performance of the gun was also not up to the mark, thus forcing players to only utilize it as a sniper-support platform.

However, the developers have finally done this firearm some justice in the Season 5 patch, and have provided it with some much-needed buffs. The minimum damage value has been boosted from 20 to 22, and the neck damage multiplier has also increased from 1.3 to 1.5. Along with these, various attachments have also been buffed to quite some extent.

Thus, it can be concluded that Vargo S has entered the tier of meta in Warzone Season 5, emerging as a proper assault rifle. Due to all these buffs, the gun now boasts a time-to-kill (TTK) of 688ms for upper torso, which can be considered quite a competitive value for an AR.

Best overall AR build for Vargo S

Call of Duty Warzone Vargo S loadout (Image Via YouTube/Hero)

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Mirzoyan 414mm Custom

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Mirzoyan ANC

Mirzoyan ANC Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 7.62x54mmR 60 Round Drums

7.62x54mmR 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

- Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Vital

Vital Perk 2 - On-Hand

This build for Vargo S is optimized for mid- to long-range engagements in trios and quads. However, if the Operator is playing solos or duos, they can opt for the 8mm Mauser 40 Round Mags to get a better TTK value and effective range.

SMG build for Vargo S

Call of Duty Warzone Vargo S SMG loadout (Image Via YouTube/TheOceaneOpz)

For those who would like to use Vargo S with the SMG build, the best attchments in that case are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Gabrielyan LW 298mm

Gabrielyan LW 298mm Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Mirzoyan ANC

Mirzoyan ANC Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Mauser 40 Round Mags

8mm Mauser 40 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Vital

Vital Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

The Vargo S can definitely go head-to-head against its meta counterparts in Warzone Season 5. For players who wish to try something different from the usual meta of the game, this gun is definitely an option to look out for.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan