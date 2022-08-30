Call of Duty: Warzone - Top 5 non-Vanguard SMGs in Season 5

The dominance of Vanguard weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone has been a source of constraint among the playerbase for a long time. Ever since Warzone Pacific was launched, these World War 2 era Vanguard weapons have dominated the list of meta weapons in the game.

For most of the playerbase, the Vanguard weapons' gunfire animation and sound effects feel repetitive and stale. But with these weapons dominating the mata, many gamers miss using semi-modern and modern weapons from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare integrations.

These modern weapons look much better than the bland impression of the Vanguard weapons.

However, with the expected upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2, developers have been generous enough to buff up the weapons from Modern Warfare (MW) and Black Ops Cold War (BOCW) to encourage their usage before the eventual release.

Even the latest Season 5 patch of Warzone has also introduced buffs to some of the weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. This article will list the five best non-Vanguard SMGs that players can currently use to stomp over their enemies in battle royale matches.

Powerful non-Vanguard SMGs of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Sub-machine guns (SMGs) are generally associated with close-quarter combat in Call of Duty: Warzone. These guns are characterized by excellent mobility and fast close-range time-to-kill (TTK) values.

Though the current close-range meta of Call of Duty: Warzone is dominated by Vanguard SMGs, the last few updates in the previous two seasons of the game have been slowly buffing the MW and BOCW weapons. As a result, the SMGs from these two integrations are clawing their way back into the mainstream meta of the game.

5) MP5 (BOCW)

The MP5 from the Black Ops Cold War was a formidable weapon during the height of its reign in the close-range meta of Warzone. However, just like any other dominant meta weapon, it was eventually nerfed by the developers.

But with numerous nerfs to current meta weapons, the BOCW MP5 is slowly gaining viability in the game and can once again be seen in players' hands. The playerbase loves this weapon for its excellent recoil control and mobility and its ability to maintain a close-range chest TTK of 700ms.

The best attachments for this SMG in Season 5 are as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

BOCW MP5 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

4) CX-9

The CX-9 is a Modern Warfare integration weapon and is one of the best mid-range SMGs available in the game. This gun is famous among its users because of its high rate of fire and excellent recoil control. This gun can fire bullets at a rate of 1034 rounds per minute, which is one of the highest in the game.

Although this SMG does have mobility issues, it is still an excellent weapon to use in Season 5 of Warzone. The gun has a chest TTK of 696ms at close range but can also hold a TTK of 812ms up to 30 meters. The mid-range TTK points to the viability of the gun as an excellent sniper support platform.

The best way to kit the weapon is as follows:

Barrel - CX-38S

CX-38S Stock - CX-FR

CX-FR Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Perk - Sleight of Hand

CX-9 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

3) AK-74u

The cut-down commando version of the Kalashnikov assault rifle is a mighty SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone. This gun was added to the game with the Black Ops Cold War integration and is still an excellent weapon in the game's current season.

The gun boasts one of the highest damage counts per bullet among all the game's SMGs and has an assault rifle-like muzzle velocity. Along with its excellent mobility, this is the perfect weapon for the smaller maps in the title.

The best attachments to bring out the maximum performance from this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - GRRU Suppressor

GRRU Suppressor Barrel - 10.3" Task Force

10.3" Task Force Stock - KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Magazine - Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

AK-74u loadout (Image via sym.gg)

2) Fennec

The KRISS Vector, or as it is known in Warzone, Fennec, is a very powerful meta SMG in Season 5 of Warzone. The gun was added to the game with the Modern Warfare integration and had an excellent performance record among its users. The Season 5 patch has brought some much-needed damage buffs to this gun and has propelled it to the top-tier meta.

This weapon is cherished among the playerbase for its high rate of fire and minimal raise time to fire the gun. The gun also boasts a close-range chest TTK of 660ms and can hold this lethality up to a distance of 17 meters.

The best attachments to kit this weapon are as follows:

Barrel - ZLR 18" Deadfall

ZLR 18" Deadfall Stock - No Stock

No Stock Magazine - 40 Round Drum Mags

40 Round Drum Mags Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk - Sleight of Hand

Fennec loadout (Image via sym.gg)

1) AUG (MW)

The Modern Warfare integration AUG is regarded as an SMG in Call of Duty Warzone and boasts one of the fastest TTKs among all non-Vanguard SMGs. This is a cheat weapon in the game, as it boasts SMG-like mobility despite being able to fire assault rifle ammunition.

This advantage gives the weapon an excellent damage count, and when paired with its reasonable recoil control and mobility, it makes MW AUG one of the most overpowered SMGs of this current Season.

The most appropriate attachments for the MW AUG are as follows:

Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - FORGE TAC CQB Comb

FORGE TAC CQB Comb Magazine - 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums

5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk - Sleight of Hand

MW AUG loadout (Image via sym.gg)

These five guns are the best non-Vanguard SMGs performing well after the Season 5 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone. Players who are tired of the repetitiveness of the Vanguard weapons can give these firearms a try.

