Warzone Season 5: Low-recoil Automaton replaces KG M40 as the primary long-range beamer 

The Season 5 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has brought about significant changes to the gun meta.

The Last Stand patch of Warzone has introduced a pethora of nerfs and buffs to the various weapons of the title. These adjustments to the stats have shifted the meta of the game by a significant margin.

The KG M40 is one of the weapons that was ruling the long-range meta of the last season. Despite not having the lowest time-to-kill (TTK), this gun had the highest pickrate among players due to its high recoil control, making it one of the easiest guns to use in the game.

The weapon had become so dominant that the developers had to introduce severe nerfs to the assault rifle, which completely axed its long-range potential. As such, players now require another low-recoil long-range beamer to take the throne that has been left behind by KG M40.

With various adjustments to the meta weapons, it looks like Automaton will replace KG M40 to become the king of long-range beamers in Warzone Season 5.

Low-recoil loadout for the Automaton in Warzone Season 5

The KG M40 became famous among the player base in the last season due to its low recoil, making it one of the easiest weapons that can be used to consistently land headshots with. However, with numerous nerfs to its damage, recoil control, and muzzle velocity, the KG M40 is no longer viable in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone.

In this situation, the Vanguard integration, Automaton, which has remained untouched by the Last Stand patch, is the next shoe-in for the position of the low-recoil long-range beamer of the season.

Let's take a look at the best low recoil builds for the Automaton, which can take down enemies at mid- to long ranges.

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty: Warzone's Automaton loadout (Image via YouTube/TCaptainX)

The MX Silencer helps in improving the damage range, muzzle velocity, and recoil control of the gun. Not only that, this attachment also muffles the sound of gunfire, thus preventing players from being pinged on enemies' minimap while firing the gun.

The ZAC 600mm BFA barrel attachment increases the muzzle velocity and horizontal recoil control by a significant margin. It also tightens the ADS spread during sustained fire. Adding the Anastasia Padded stock improves the overall recoil control of the firearm even more.

Both the M1941 Hand Stop and Polymer Reargrip help improve the assault rifle's recoil control even further.

The 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round mags will ensure that accurate players have enough ammunition to take down an entire squad before having to reload. The Lengthened ammunition type will boost the muzzle velocity, turning the rifle into an absolute laser beam.

The Tight Grip perk will improve the recoil control even more, and Fully Loaded will ensure that players start with a full count of ammunition.

Here is the near-zero recoil build for the Automaton in Warzone Season 5. Though the theoretical TTK on the gun is not that low, players will be able to get a better practical TTK due to the very low recoil on the gun.

Having a lower recoil will lead to better hit registrations on the opponents, thus achieving the kill faster than a weapon which has lower TTK but worse recoil.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan