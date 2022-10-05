Sledgehammer Games' upcoming Call of Duty offering rumored to be new Advanced Warfare title

A Call of Duty leak made by RalphsValve on Twitter earlier today has left the community excited. The well-known leaker has stated that the upcoming offering from Sledgehammer Games will be futuristic as well as a sequel to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

While the 2024 title from Treyarch is expected to be another Black Ops installment, the playerbase now has some information about the upcoming Advanced Warfare title.

Sledgehammer Games to embrace futuristic setting for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2

According to RalphsValve, Sledgehammer Games is planning to move away from the World War 2 setting of Vanguard despite the narrative team wishing to expand on its storyline in future titles.

The lackluster performance of Vanguard seems to have caused the studio to slide back to square one. Reportedly, they had to propose a new angle that would be given the go-ahead by the company executives. A sequel to Advanced Warfare has been chosen for further development, and it is expected to come out in 2025.

Ralph has also stated that the future title will be developed on the latest IW 9.0 engine. As such, fans can expect the game to have more polished graphics, environment, and gameplay mechanics than that of Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

Ralph's information has also been confirmed by TheGhostOfHope, another well-known COD leaker who bolstered the former's claims.

Fans can't help but wonder how Advanced Warfare 2 will fare (Image via Activision)

This news pertaining to the 2025 offering has been quite well received by fans as many wish to once again experience the fast-paced futuristic movement that the exo-suit and jetpack provide.

However, not everyone in the community seems to be on the same page. Some individuals are hesitant about going back to the Advanced Warfare sub-series, as they are now more used to the boots-on-the-ground gameplay style seen in the current titles.

On the other hand, there are also those who appreciated some aspects of the original Advance Warfare, especially its camos and skins, which were among the highlights of the title. The same individual feels Sledgehammer Games focusing on products featuring futuristic combat is the right way to go.

Would love it if 3arc focused on historical, IW modern and SHG futuristic, that way we’d get a different flavour each year @RalphsValve Actually not too against this, I didn’t really like AW’s gameplay but it was a unique take on the CoD formula and plus it had a sick art style tooWould love it if 3arc focused on historical, IW modern and SHG futuristic, that way we’d get a different flavour each year @RalphsValve Actually not too against this, I didn’t really like AW’s gameplay but it was a unique take on the CoD formula and plus it had a sick art style tooWould love it if 3arc focused on historical, IW modern and SHG futuristic, that way we’d get a different flavour each year

All things considered, Call of Duty has a lot going for it currently. It has a couple of titles coming out, and the present seems like a good time to be a COD fan.

