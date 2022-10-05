Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly feature classic maps via paid DLC content

Modern Warfare 2 can be easily stated as the most ambitious project from the Call of Duty franchise, and the release of the upcoming title is one of the most anticipated events in the community.

The hype for Modern Warfare 2 is genuine, with fans worldwide constantly looking for new disclosures about the game. One such rumor that grabbed the entire community's attention was the anticipated release of classic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 in the upcoming iteration of the title.

A well-known leaker announced this news in the community who goes by the name TheGhostOfHope. This news made the players wonder whether this map pack would come as free content or a paid DLC.

However, the leaker recently posted a follow-up for this on Twitter and has stated that the map pack will come as a paid DLC and has provided further information in that regard.

Modern Warfare 2 might feature classic maps from the entire Call of Duty franchise as paid DLC

Infinity Ward are planning to release all/almost all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps together all at once some time during the post launch of Modern Warfare II (2022). Very likely this could be Year 2 content. Interesting piece of info I heard from a trustworthy source recently…Infinity Ward are planning to release all/almost all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps together all at once some time during the post launch of Modern Warfare II (2022). Very likely this could be Year 2 content. https://t.co/7ZdVTftcug

The first leak from TheGhostOfHope stated that Modern Warfare 2 (2022) might feature almost all multiplayer maps from the original iteration as year two content. This news has caused the community to grow very excited as some of the maps from the original iteration remain fan-favorites among players even to date.

However, a recent post by TheGhostOfHope has stated that these maps might come as part of the 'greatest hit map pack,' which is being developed to celebrate 20 years of success for the Call of Duty Franchise.

However, based on the leaks, this map pack will not only feature classic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 but also contain the best maps from other Call of Duty titles from Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer.

TheGhostOfHope has also stated that this map pack will be released as paid content and this news rains on the parade of those hoping for this to be free content.

This news has brought mixed reactions from the community. While many are okay with this being a paid DLC, many others are concerned that this will cause further fragmentation of the lobbies, leading to high wait times for matchmaking.

This concern comes from the fact that many might not indulge in a paid DLC, leading players who have brought the DLC to wait in high queue times while the system finds similar players to play together.

Caelum 🌨 @dbqps 🏻. Let the whole community enjoy it instead of splitting players in lobbies. + I pre-ordered @TheGhostOfHope Making it PAID is a bad idea🏻. Let the whole community enjoy it instead of splitting players in lobbies. + I pre-ordered #MWII for $74.99 for stadard edition usually worth $59, that's more than enough, I must get game contents for FREE. @TheGhostOfHope Making it PAID is a bad idea 👎🏻. Let the whole community enjoy it instead of splitting players in lobbies. + I pre-ordered #MWII for $74.99 for stadard edition usually worth $59, that's more than enough, I must get game contents for FREE.

Many among the community are also crossed over that they already have to shell out quite a significant amount for the game itself. Beyond that, paying for a map pack that will contain legacy maps makes quite a few players feel very disgruntled.

gafg @SKKRRRRTTTTTTTT @TheGhostOfHope The irony is astounding. Release a paid legacy map pack to reward/celebrate long time supporters of the franchise, in a game that does absolutely everything it can to punish and turn away diehard fans. LOL @TheGhostOfHope The irony is astounding. Release a paid legacy map pack to reward/celebrate long time supporters of the franchise, in a game that does absolutely everything it can to punish and turn away diehard fans. LOL

While the community is up to its usual reactions, players should also remember that this news comes to the community as a leak. As such, they are to take it with a grain of salt and wait for an official announcement from the company.

However, no one can deny that they are quite excited to taste the legacy maps in the upgraded graphics and gameplay of Modern Warfare 2. As such, fans will be waiting for the arrival of this map pack.

