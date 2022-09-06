World Series of Warzone North America regional finals: Schedule, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The World Series of Warzone (WSOW) is an Activision-backed competitive tournament of Call of Duty: Warzone and the 2022 iteration of the event is already underway.

The tournament features 40 trios who will drop into Caldera to compete for the prize money of $3,00,000 each for the EU and NA regions. Of these 40 trios, 20 have been selected through grueling qualifier matches, and the rest were invited by Activision.

These invitations will include acclaimed content creators, streamers, and even COD league pro players.

Not only this, but the tournament will feature the crazy Solo-Yolo event in which all 120 gamers will drop as solos in Caldera to compete for the prize money of $1,00,000.

The event will be cast by Merk and Maven, while JGod, DreamCrazzy, and Miles will provide an analysis of the gameplay. As such, the finals of this year's iteration of WSOW are set to be pretty action-packed.

World Series of Warzone NA Finals details

The World Series of Warzone North America finals will be held online on September 7 at 1 pm Pacific Daylight time. The 40 trios will drop into the private lobbies of Caldera to play five rounds of matches and win the grand prize of $3,00,000.

After this, all 120 players will drop in Caldera as solos, and the winner will take home the prize pool of $1,00,000 for the Solo-Yolo event.

The 2021 NA WSOW championship was won by the trio of Ayden, HusKerrs, and Rated. The Solo-Yolo event was won by none other than Call of Duty esports legend Scump.

Fans will be able to view the event live on Call of Duty's Twitch channel, and the airing times for the various regions are as follows:

1 pm Pacific Daylight time

4 pm Eastern Daylight time

9 pm London time

10 pm Central European Standard Time

12 am UAE time (September 8)

1.30 am Indian Standard time (September 8)

5 AM Japan Stanadard Time (September 8)

6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (September 8)

The finals of the World Series of Warzone EU region will take place on September 6 from 6 pm Central European Standard time. This event will also be aired on the official Twitch channel of Call of Duty.

This year's WSOW finals will surely be an action-packed and adrenalin-pumping event. With the advent of so many good users in Warzone, the competition will be very stiff, and the teams will have to bring the A-game if they wish to win the 2022 iteration.

For even more information, readers can visit the official WSOW website.

