JGOD reveals the best close-range meta weapons following Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Update

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update went live on July 27, 2022. It brought some interesting changes to the game's close-range meta. With weapons like the Armagerurra 43, Marco 5, H4 Blixen, and more getting modifications, the mid-season update for Mercenaries of Fortune looks promising.
YouTuber JGOD, one of Call of Duty Warzone’s most trusted sources when it comes to meta analysis, recently discussed his top picks for the close-range weapon meta in Warzone following the Season 4 Reloaded update.
Disclaimer: This article is based on JGOD's ranking and the author's views.
JGOD's picks for close-range meta following Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded Update
The mid-season update of Call of Duty Warzone, called Mercenaries of Fortune, managed to even out the hierarchy in the close-range meta weapons of Call of Duty’s previous titles. However, these weapons remain overshadowed by the ammunition of Call of Duty Vanguard.
The following are the preferred picks of JGOD for the close-range meta following the Season 4 Reloaded update:
AUG 5.56 (Modern Warfare 2019)
Though weapons like the Kilo 141 and the M13 have managed to claim their spot in the long-range weapon meta, Call of Duty Modern Warfare weapons still struggle to make their mark when it comes to close range.
JGOD remarked that there are multiple factors that are holding them down, such as mobility, aim-down sight speed, reload speed, and more. For close-range meta, JGOD admitted that both the AUG and the Fennec are strong choices. However, he chose the AUG due to its larger magazine and relatively better ADS.
AUG recommended attachments:
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb
- Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 60 Round Drums
- Rear Grip: Strippled Grip Tape
PPSH-41 (Vanguard)
The PPSH-41 was a dominating force to reckon with when it arrived in Call of Duty Warzone. However, its influence started declining with multiple nerfs. Despite being a decent weapon in its current state, the PPSH-41 is making a comeback as other competitive weapons are getting nerfed.
PPSH-41 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - SMLE Pistol Grip
- Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Drum
- Ammunition - Hollow Point
- Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1 - Fleet
- Perk 2 - Quick
AS-44 (Vanguard)
JGOD claimed that the AS-44 is a weapon that will definitely win players 1v1 bouts. Due to its high rate of fire, the opponents would “melt.” If players are aware of when to reload and how to position the weapon properly, the AS-44, according to JGOD, could become the ultimate “delete factor.”
AS-44 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Empress Falchion A
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom
- Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 50 Round Mag
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
MP5 (Black Ops Cold War)
Though both Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War featured the MP5 SMG, the recent buff to the Black Ops Cold War variant has replaced the OTs 9 as JGOD’s preference. With a 50-round drum magazine, the MP5 surpasses the OTs 9, which features a magazine with 40 rounds.
MP5 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Magazine: Stanag 50 Rnd Drum
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
Volk (Vanguard)
The Volk is a versatile weapon, fitting in both the sniper-support meta and the close-range meta. The Volk can be used as sniper-support due to its effective damage range. As a close-range weapon, the Volk’s TTK is competitive, enabling quicker elimination.
Volk recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Krausnick 426mm 05V
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Reisdorf 22V Adjustable
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 45 Round Mag
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Perfectionist
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
Type 100 (Vanguard)
The Type 100, like the Volk, can be customized as per the player’s need. However, for the close-range meta, JGOD has picked the former, as it provides the highest TTK.
The biggest downside of the Type 100 is its damage per mag, as this build uses the 36-round magazine with the Sleight of Hand perk.
Type 100 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Warubachi 134mm Rapid
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Warubachi Grip Folding
- Underbarrel - SG98 Compact
- Magazine - .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mag
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Leather Grip
- Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2 - Quick
Sten (Vanguard)
While the Sten is considered meta by JGOD, he brings out a unique drawback of this weapon that has nothing to do with its performance. Though the Sten shines with its mobility, recoil, TTK, and other aspects, the weapon covers a considerable portion of the player’s FOV, reducing visibility.
Sten recommended attachments
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - SA 65mm Rapid
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Gawain Custom
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 9mm 50 Round Drum
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Acrobatic
- Perk 2 - Quick
H4 Blixen (Vanguard)
The H4 Blixen tore through the ranks after its arrival in Call of Duty Season 3 Classified Arms Reloaded update. It has now received its fair share of weapon balances.
While being among the top three of JGOD’s preferences in the close-range meta, the H4 Blixen's mobility is buffed due to a bug, something that has been addressed by Activision.
H4 Blixen recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Bergstrom 17" F3
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Bergstrom MB
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: Quick
Marco-5 (Vanguard)
The Marco-5 is the latest addition to Call of Duty Warzone with the launch of Season 4's Mercenaries of Fortune. Like the H4 Blixen, the Marco-5 soon became meta, both in close-range and overall, when paired with meta assault rifles such as the NZ-41 or the KG M40.
Though it has received balances throughout the season, its attachment build has remained fairly the same. The recommended build for the Marco-5 is as follows:
Marco-5 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
Armaguerra 43 (Vanguard)
The Armaguerra 43 is the “absolute meta” according to JGOD. It outshines the likes of the H4 Blixen and the Marco-5. Like the NZ-41 before its nerf, the Armaguerra 43 is yet another weapon that has a high fire rate, a good TTK, and manageable recoil, making this weapon easy to use even by players who have poor skills.
Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Imerito 180mm Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Perk 1: Steady
- Perk 2: Quick
Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.