JGOD reveals the best close-range meta weapons following Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Update

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update went live on July 27, 2022. It brought some interesting changes to the game's close-range meta. With weapons like the Armagerurra 43, Marco 5, H4 Blixen, and more getting modifications, the mid-season update for Mercenaries of Fortune looks promising.

YouTuber JGOD, one of Call of Duty Warzone’s most trusted sources when it comes to meta analysis, recently discussed his top picks for the close-range weapon meta in Warzone following the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Disclaimer: This article is based on JGOD's ranking and the author's views.

JGOD's picks for close-range meta following Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded Update

The mid-season update of Call of Duty Warzone, called Mercenaries of Fortune, managed to even out the hierarchy in the close-range meta weapons of Call of Duty’s previous titles. However, these weapons remain overshadowed by the ammunition of Call of Duty Vanguard.

The following are the preferred picks of JGOD for the close-range meta following the Season 4 Reloaded update:

AUG 5.56 (Modern Warfare 2019)

Some available blueprints for the AUG in-game (Image via Activision)

Though weapons like the Kilo 141 and the M13 have managed to claim their spot in the long-range weapon meta, Call of Duty Modern Warfare weapons still struggle to make their mark when it comes to close range.

JGOD remarked that there are multiple factors that are holding them down, such as mobility, aim-down sight speed, reload speed, and more. For close-range meta, JGOD admitted that both the AUG and the Fennec are strong choices. However, he chose the AUG due to its larger magazine and relatively better ADS.

AUG recommended attachments:

Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Stock : FORGE TAC CQB Comb

: FORGE TAC CQB Comb Ammunition : 5.56 NATO 60 Round Drums

: 5.56 NATO 60 Round Drums Rear Grip: Strippled Grip Tape

PPSH-41 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the PPSH-41 in-game (Image via Activision)

The PPSH-41 was a dominating force to reckon with when it arrived in Call of Duty Warzone. However, its influence started declining with multiple nerfs. Despite being a decent weapon in its current state, the PPSH-41 is making a comeback as other competitive weapons are getting nerfed.

PPSH-41 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Drum

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Drum Ammunition - Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

AS-44 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the AS-44 in-game (Image via Activision)

JGOD claimed that the AS-44 is a weapon that will definitely win players 1v1 bouts. Due to its high rate of fire, the opponents would “melt.” If players are aware of when to reload and how to position the weapon properly, the AS-44, according to JGOD, could become the ultimate “delete factor.”

AS-44 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Empress Falchion A

Empress Falchion A Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 50 Round Mag

7.62mm Gorenko 50 Round Mag Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

MP5 (Black Ops Cold War)

Some available blueprints for the MP5 in-game (Image via Activision)

Though both Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War featured the MP5 SMG, the recent buff to the Black Ops Cold War variant has replaced the OTs 9 as JGOD’s preference. With a 50-round drum magazine, the MP5 surpasses the OTs 9, which features a magazine with 40 rounds.

MP5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: Stanag 50 Rnd Drum

Stanag 50 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Volk (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the Volk in-game (Image via Activision)

The Volk is a versatile weapon, fitting in both the sniper-support meta and the close-range meta. The Volk can be used as sniper-support due to its effective damage range. As a close-range weapon, the Volk’s TTK is competitive, enabling quicker elimination.

Volk recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Krausnick 426mm 05V

Krausnick 426mm 05V Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 45 Round Mag

7.62mm Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - On-Hand

Type 100 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the Type 100 in-game (Image via Activision)

The Type 100, like the Volk, can be customized as per the player’s need. However, for the close-range meta, JGOD has picked the former, as it provides the highest TTK.

The biggest downside of the Type 100 is its damage per mag, as this build uses the 36-round magazine with the Sleight of Hand perk.

Type 100 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mag

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mag Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - Quick

Sten (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the Sten in-game (Image via Activision)

While the Sten is considered meta by JGOD, he brings out a unique drawback of this weapon that has nothing to do with its performance. Though the Sten shines with its mobility, recoil, TTK, and other aspects, the weapon covers a considerable portion of the player’s FOV, reducing visibility.

Sten recommended attachments

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Gawain Custom

Gawain Custom Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 50 Round Drum

9mm 50 Round Drum Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

H4 Blixen (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the H4 Blixen in-game (Image via Activision)

The H4 Blixen tore through the ranks after its arrival in Call of Duty Season 3 Classified Arms Reloaded update. It has now received its fair share of weapon balances.

While being among the top three of JGOD’s preferences in the close-range meta, the H4 Blixen's mobility is buffed due to a bug, something that has been addressed by Activision.

H4 Blixen recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Bergstrom MB

Bergstrom MB Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: Quick

Marco-5 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the Marco 5 in-game (Image via Activision)

The Marco-5 is the latest addition to Call of Duty Warzone with the launch of Season 4's Mercenaries of Fortune. Like the H4 Blixen, the Marco-5 soon became meta, both in close-range and overall, when paired with meta assault rifles such as the NZ-41 or the KG M40.

Though it has received balances throughout the season, its attachment build has remained fairly the same. The recommended build for the Marco-5 is as follows:

Marco-5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

Armaguerra 43 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the Armaguerra 43 in-game (Image via Activision)

The Armaguerra 43 is the “absolute meta” according to JGOD. It outshines the likes of the H4 Blixen and the Marco-5. Like the NZ-41 before its nerf, the Armaguerra 43 is yet another weapon that has a high fire rate, a good TTK, and manageable recoil, making this weapon easy to use even by players who have poor skills.

Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 180mm Short

Imerito 180mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: 9mm 60 Round

9mm 60 Round Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

