The best Sten loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The Sten is an insanely fast submachine gun that can decimate with its speed and firepower in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

Sniper rifles and assault rifles often dominate Activision's battle royale, but every once in a while, a submachine gun comes along that can rival the best weapons from other categories.

A prime example of that is the Sten. The best attachments to create a solid loadout for it in Warzone Season 4 will see an increase in mobility, great damage range, and very easy-to-control recoil.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 loadout for the Sten

Whether zooming across Caldera or twisting through the corridors of Fortune's Keep, the Sten is an incredible submachine gun. It works wonders in a variety of scenarios.

Players will want to pair it with a weapon that can handle longer ranges but will have no problem reacting to medium and short-range opponents with the Sten for easy eliminations in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

Attachments

Here are the attachments that create the best Sten loadout in Warzone Season 4:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: SA 32S

SA 32S Stock: Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

The Recoil Booster sees the Sten take a hit to its accuracy. It isn't much, though, with the tradeoff being an increase in the weapon's fire rate. This will allow it to gun down enemies in no time at all.

Up next are the SA attachments in the Barrel and Optic slots. The 65mm Rapid further increases the fire rate of the SMG, while the SA 32S gives a clear line of sight and allows for a speedy ADS.

Nearly everything else focuses on making sure the recoil is controllable and that the Sten makes the Warzone player mobile. The Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel and Taped Grip Rear Grip attachments are vital to the gun's movement speed.

Players can expect a fast sprint-to-fire time with the aforementioned attachments. This is cemented with the Gawain Para Stock and the Quick and Acrobatic Perks. The Perks increase sprint speed and overall movement speed, respectively.

Finally, players can focus on the ammunition of the Sten. The 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags give a good amount of ammo to start and ensure the weapon can be reloaded fairly quickly.

Rounding the build off is the Hollow Point Ammo Type. It increases limb damage, meaning headshots aren't a necessity to deal maximum damage. Connecting shots to the arms and legs will hurt the opposition just as much.

After many hours of community testing, this Sten loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has proven to be the best in the current meta. Its overall speed and capability to overwhelm enemies is unmatched in the ever-evolving battle royale game.

