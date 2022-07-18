Call of Duty Warzone content creator Metaphor got shadow banned again

After being active for two whole years in Warzone, Metaphor has been through some tough times and ran into some trouble with the game's anti-cheat system.

About two weeks ago, on July 17, he posted a video on his official YouTube channel, telling his audience how he got shadow banned from the game for the second time, and how disappointed he was.

Ever since the release of Warzone back in 2020, Activision's Call of Duty Battle Royale has never been short of good and genuine content creators. Amongst the highly subscribed creators out there, Metaophor is considered to be an absolute godlike player, rocking the keyboard & mouse combo on PC.

Warzone's new anti-cheat system, Ricochet, isn't perfect when it comes to always banning the right amount of cheaters and trollers in the game. In this instance, Metaphor has fallen a victim to the unnecessary shadow ban of the anti-cheat more than once.

Warzone content creator Metaphor gets shadow banned for the second time

To get a grasp of the entire situation, it is important to know how shadow bans work in the game itself.

This term means that a player will be "banned," but not really with a message, as this method is rather unique compared to all the other competitive games in the market.

It doesn't stop players from playing Call of Duty Warzone, but instead it places them into special lobbies that are different from the normal game.

Metaphor @Metaaphor



hopefully they can fix something soon because im not the only one getting shadowed, and im definitely not cheating. atleast whenever i get shadow banned I get a free banger on yt, sucks that @Activision has terrible employees and a worthless reporting system though.hopefully they can fix something soon because im not the only one getting shadowed, and im definitely not cheating. atleast whenever i get shadow banned I get a free banger on yt, sucks that @Activision has terrible employees and a worthless reporting system though.hopefully they can fix something soon because im not the only one getting shadowed, and im definitely not cheating. https://t.co/XXXRHhfA6l

Every lobby a player plays in after getting shadow banned is filled with others who are also marked by the anti-cheat system. With this treatment, Activision ensures that all cheaters and hackers are playing together, leaving the normal lobbies played by genuine players alone.

Metaphor tweeted on his account regarding his shadow ban (Image via Metaaphor/Twitter)

Metaphor has been dedicated in his indulgence in the game for two years. After numerous videos uploaded to his channel, he is known for his phenomenal skills in the game. At an average, he has admitted to getting 500 kills a day on-stream and sometimes off-stream.

But after the recent situation with Activision,it seems that he is getting poor treatment from the developers regarding the ban.

In his first video regarding the ban, he mentioned how he got little-to-no support from the developers for getting unbanned and was quite shocked by the predicament. On July 17, he posted a video telling his audience that he got shadow banned once more for no reason at all, which has naturally caused surprise among fans.

After all, Metaphor has been a pillar for the Warzone community for a long time now. The Activision development team hasn't responded to any of this since the video was uploaded. So, it could be awhile until he gets unbanned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far