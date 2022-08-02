JGOD reveals long-range meta following Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Update

The Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update went live on July 27, 2022, bringing in a new long-range meta with the nerf to NZ-41. Prior to this update, the weapon had dominated the Warzone meta for months. It has also brought changes to sniper rifles and shotguns, adding more diversity to loadouts.

With improvements to weapons from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War, Activision's previous titles with Warzone, JGOD has revealed his new picks as a long-range meta following the mid-season update.

JGOD reveals long range meta loadouts following Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

JGOD, one of Call of Duty Warzone's well-established meta-analysis experts and YouTubers, recently addressed the nerf to the NZ-41 recoil that has enabled guns from Modern Warfare 2019 and Cold War to resurface.

The long range meta is analyzed with respect to maps such as Caldera that not only favor weapons with good damage per mag and recoil, but also how much accuracy they can provide with a magnified optic. With that in mind, here are the top long-range meta weapons following the Season 4 Reloaded update:

Nikita AVT (Vanguard)

The Amphibian Empire legendary blueprint for the Nikita AVT (Image via Activision)

JGOD considers this weapon to be capable of being meta on most Warzone maps, with its low damage per mag being the only shortcoming.

With a 50 round mag, the Nikita AVT is still an average performer and, as JGOD suggests, it could improve if Warzone ever unlocks a 75 or 80 Round magazine for this weapon.

Nikita AVT recommended attachments

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Empress Notch

Empress Notch Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags

7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - On-Hand

Automaton (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the Automaton in-game (Image via Activision)

The Automaton is another average assault rifle that can get the job done over a distance above 80 to 100 meters, which is a requirement in maps like Fortune's Keep and Caldera.

As per the attachments, the Automaton build has been pretty consistent across the season and benefits from the 75 round drum magazines.

Nikita AVT recommended attachments

Muzzle - MX Silencer

- MX Silencer Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA

- ZAC 600mm BFA Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

- SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Anastasia Padded

- Anastasia Padded Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

- Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags

- 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

- Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

- Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

- Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

AK-47 (Black Ops Cold War)

Some available blueprints for the AK-47 in-game (Image via Activision)

The AK-47 is a classic Call of Duty Warzone weapon that possesses two variants, one from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and the other from Black Ops Cold War. JGOD has praised the Cold War AK-47 for its high damage per mag as well as impressive damage per shot, making it ideal for maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.

AK-47 recommended attachments

Muzzle - GRU Supressor

- GRU Supressor Barrel - 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

- 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optics - Axial Arms 3x

- Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

- Spetsnaz Grip Magazine - Bakelite 60 Round Mags

Vargo-52 (Black Ops Cold War)

The Vargo-52 Ferrofluid blueprint available in-game (Image via Activision)

The Vargo-52 is an assault rifle that only a few talk about but provides excellent performances at long-range. This Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War assault rifle packs everything a player can ask for from a weapon: good damage, minimal recoil and decent bullet velocity.

Vargo-52 recommended attachments

Muzzle - GRU Supressor

- GRU Supressor Barrel - 18.6" Task Force Barrel

- 18.6" Task Force Barrel Optics - Axial Arms 3x

- Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Speedgrip

- Spetsnaz Speedgrip Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Round Mags

Kilo 141 (Modern Warfare 2019)

Some available blueprints for the Kilo 141 in-game (Image via Activision)

The Kilo 141 appears to be outperforming the NZ-41 with the arrival of Season 4 Reloaded update, which reinstated this weapon into the meta by removing the mid-range damage profile and increasing the minimum damage from 18 to 23.

Kilo 141 recommended attachments

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

M13 (Modern Warfare 2019)

Some available blueprints for the Kilo 141 in-game (Image via Activision)

Another weapon from Call of Duty Modern Warfare to resurface with the meta is the M13. A classic choice during the early days of Warzone in Verdansk, this M13 feels like a laser beam with its fast fire rate and high bullet velocity.

But like the Nikita AVT, JGOD reckons that players would often find themselves reloading, hence warranting a larger magazine.

M13 recommended attachments

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Barrel : Tempus Marksman

: Tempus Marksman Ammunition : 60 Round Mags

: 60 Round Mags Optics: VLK 3.0x

Cooper Carbine (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints of Cooper carbine in Warzone (Image via Activision)

For a while, the Cooper Carbine has been considered one of the few consistent weapons through the meta. This Call of Duty Vanguard classic, after its recent buff in Season 3 Classified Arms, works well on long-range maps with just a little recoil kick during the initial firing.

Cooper Carbine recommended attachments

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Custom Cooper

22" Custom Cooper Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine - 9mm 60 rounds Drums

9mm 60 rounds Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Perk1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

UGM-8 Full Auto (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints of UGM-8 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The UGM-8 is the latest LMG class weapon to arrive in Warzone following the launch of Season 4. Being a free unlockable through the battle pass, this new weapon became meta in both its full-auto and burst-fire state. Owing to its larger magazine, JGOD considers this weapon an upgrade on M13,

UGM-8 recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-hand

NZ-41 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints of NZ-41 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The NZ-41 has been the Call of Duty Warzone meta for a long time, with JGOD labeling it "boring" due to its proficiency in getting eliminations.

That isn't the case anymore with the Season 4 Reloaded update bringing a hefty recoil to the weapon and dethroning it from the top spot in this meta.

NZ-41 recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

KG M40 (Vanguard)

The KG M40 blueprints available in-game (Image via Activision)

Along with the NZ-41, the KG M40 is JGOD's top pick for the long range following the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update. What sets it apart is that it fulfills all of JGOD's requirements for a meta weapon: large magazine size, decent recoil, great bullet velocity, high damage range and damage per magazine.

KG M40 recommended attachments

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums

8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums Ammunution - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On Hand

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

