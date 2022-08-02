JGOD reveals long-range meta following Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Update

The Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update went live on July 27, 2022, bringing in a new long-range meta with the nerf to NZ-41. Prior to this update, the weapon had dominated the Warzone meta for months. It has also brought changes to sniper rifles and shotguns, adding more diversity to loadouts.
With improvements to weapons from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War, Activision's previous titles with Warzone, JGOD has revealed his new picks as a long-range meta following the mid-season update.
JGOD reveals long range meta loadouts following Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
JGOD, one of Call of Duty Warzone's well-established meta-analysis experts and YouTubers, recently addressed the nerf to the NZ-41 recoil that has enabled guns from Modern Warfare 2019 and Cold War to resurface.
The long range meta is analyzed with respect to maps such as Caldera that not only favor weapons with good damage per mag and recoil, but also how much accuracy they can provide with a magnified optic. With that in mind, here are the top long-range meta weapons following the Season 4 Reloaded update:
Nikita AVT (Vanguard)
JGOD considers this weapon to be capable of being meta on most Warzone maps, with its low damage per mag being the only shortcoming.
With a 50 round mag, the Nikita AVT is still an average performer and, as JGOD suggests, it could improve if Warzone ever unlocks a 75 or 80 Round magazine for this weapon.
Nikita AVT recommended attachments
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Empress Notch
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Perfectionist
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
Automaton (Vanguard)
The Automaton is another average assault rifle that can get the job done over a distance above 80 to 100 meters, which is a requirement in maps like Fortune's Keep and Caldera.
As per the attachments, the Automaton build has been pretty consistent across the season and benefits from the 75 round drum magazines.
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
AK-47 (Black Ops Cold War)
The AK-47 is a classic Call of Duty Warzone weapon that possesses two variants, one from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and the other from Black Ops Cold War. JGOD has praised the Cold War AK-47 for its high damage per mag as well as impressive damage per shot, making it ideal for maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.
AK-47 recommended attachments
- Muzzle - GRU Supressor
- Barrel - 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Optics - Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine - Bakelite 60 Round Mags
Vargo-52 (Black Ops Cold War)
The Vargo-52 is an assault rifle that only a few talk about but provides excellent performances at long-range. This Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War assault rifle packs everything a player can ask for from a weapon: good damage, minimal recoil and decent bullet velocity.
Vargo-52 recommended attachments
- Muzzle - GRU Supressor
- Barrel - 18.6" Task Force Barrel
- Optics - Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Speedgrip
- Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Round Mags
Kilo 141 (Modern Warfare 2019)
The Kilo 141 appears to be outperforming the NZ-41 with the arrival of Season 4 Reloaded update, which reinstated this weapon into the meta by removing the mid-range damage profile and increasing the minimum damage from 18 to 23.
Kilo 141 recommended attachments
- Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel - Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler
- Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics
- Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip
- Magazine - 60 Round Mags
M13 (Modern Warfare 2019)
Another weapon from Call of Duty Modern Warfare to resurface with the meta is the M13. A classic choice during the early days of Warzone in Verdansk, this M13 feels like a laser beam with its fast fire rate and high bullet velocity.
But like the Nikita AVT, JGOD reckons that players would often find themselves reloading, hence warranting a larger magazine.
M13 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Barrel: Tempus Marksman
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
- Optics: VLK 3.0x
Cooper Carbine (Vanguard)
For a while, the Cooper Carbine has been considered one of the few consistent weapons through the meta. This Call of Duty Vanguard classic, after its recent buff in Season 3 Classified Arms, works well on long-range maps with just a little recoil kick during the initial firing.
Cooper Carbine recommended attachments
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - 22" Custom Cooper
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Cooper Custom Padded
- Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Magazine - 9mm 60 rounds Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Perk1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
UGM-8 Full Auto (Vanguard)
The UGM-8 is the latest LMG class weapon to arrive in Warzone following the launch of Season 4. Being a free unlockable through the battle pass, this new weapon became meta in both its full-auto and burst-fire state. Owing to its larger magazine, JGOD considers this weapon an upgrade on M13,
UGM-8 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Mercier WT Ancre
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-hand
NZ-41 (Vanguard)
The NZ-41 has been the Call of Duty Warzone meta for a long time, with JGOD labeling it "boring" due to its proficiency in getting eliminations.
That isn't the case anymore with the Season 4 Reloaded update bringing a hefty recoil to the weapon and dethroning it from the top spot in this meta.
NZ-41 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Orbweaver E Pack
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
KG M40 (Vanguard)
Along with the NZ-41, the KG M40 is JGOD's top pick for the long range following the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update. What sets it apart is that it fulfills all of JGOD's requirements for a meta weapon: large magazine size, decent recoil, great bullet velocity, high damage range and damage per magazine.
KG M40 recommended attachments
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x
- Stock - VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums
- Ammunution - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Grooved Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - On Hand
Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.