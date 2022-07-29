Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: M13 loadout guide following recent weapon balance

The Season 4 Reloaded mid-season update is live in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. Raven Software aims to change the current meta of weapons with this update by introducing balance updates to the existing Warzone weapons from the Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War franchises.

While the weapon meta in Warzone was dominated by Call of Duty Vanguard weapons NZ-41 and H4 Blixen for the majority of Season 4, Activision and Raven Software were quick to notice the stagnant weapon meta. The M13 from Modern Warfare 2019 is among the recently updated weapons and can be considered a viable pick for players.

Recommended M13 loadout following Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update

The M13 assault rifle is a classic Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 weapon that has been available since the early days of Warzone. The current Warzone meta favors weapons from Call of Duty Vanguard due to the overall stats and availability of ten attachment slots, but the M13 recently received a buff that will keep it relevant even after so many years.

With the Season 4 Reloaded update, Raven Software increased the M13's neck locational damage multiplier from 1.01x to 1.31x. This is an almost 30% damage buff to this weapon's damage profile above the neck region, balancing its low damage but high fire rate stats. The preferred loadout for the M13 is as follows:

M13 recommended attachments:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Barrel : Tempus Marksman

: Tempus Marksman Ammunition : 60 Round Mags

: 60 Round Mags Optics: VLK 3.0x / Corp Combat Holo

For the muzzle, the Monolithic Suppressor is almost a must-have for every Modern Warfare weapon in Warzone. The muzzle increases this weapon’s effective damage range while suppressing the noise emitted when firing. Alternatively, players can equip the Tempus Cyclone barrel to get a built-in suppressor and save an attachment slot.

Players can equip the Tempus Marksman for the best performance that increases the bullet velocity and effective range of this weapon. If players wish to use this weapon in close quarters, the previously mentioned Tempus Cyclone will help suppress the sound, making the M13 a silent laser beam due to its high fire rate.

The Commando Foregrip underbarrel helps with overall weapon accuracy by reducing recoil and providing stability when aiming. The 60 Round Mags attachment is also another must-have if players wish to survive in team-based modes such as Duos, Trios, or Quads.

The choice for Optics mostly depends on the user. The high fire rate makes the M13 excel at close-range, so a 1.0x sight such as Corp Combat Holo could be a great pick. Players can also use this weapon as an M4A1 alternative by equipping the VLK 3.0x for medium to long-range fights. But players need to make their shots count or will be heavily penalized.

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

