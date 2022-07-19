The best Automaton loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 recently saw a nerf to the NZ-41, and players might have already found a replacement in the form of the Automaton. The Automaton has always been a suitable weapon, and while it hasn't really risen to the top, it has never been a bad choice for players to take into Verdansk in the past or Caldera in the current state of the battle royale.

Players can expect a good rate of fire with the Automaton, along with decent recoil. These two stats and the gun's damage range can receive a massive boost with the attachments that form its best loadout.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 loadout for the Automaton

The Automaton is a long-range nightmare for enemies in COD: Warzone (Image via Activision)

The best Automaton loadout will drop its mobility by a lot. It trades movement in for solid accuracy and the ability to take out enemies from long range. As a result, it shouldn't be used for close-quarters combat.

This version of the Automaton should be paired with an up-close weapon, such as an SMG or shotgun. With that, players can focus on using the Automaton for its intended purpose: To take out unsuspecting opponents from afar.

Attachments

Here are the recommended attachments for the best Automaton loadout in Warzone Season 4:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : ZAC 600mm BFA

: ZAC 600mm BFA Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Anastasia Padded

: Anastasia Padded Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5MM Sakura 75 Round Drums

: 6.5MM Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Most Call of Duty loadouts start with a Muzzle attachment to set the tone. This loadout is no different. Opening things up is the MX Silencer that will suppress the Automaton's sound and increase its accuracy.

Players can follow that up with the G16 2.5x Optic. Sights are typically up to player preference, but the G16 is definitely recommended for this Warzone loadout. It provides a good scope distance that can help with lining up shots at medium and long ranges.

Up next is a host of attachments that assist in lowering the weapon's recoil. Five of the remaining attachments will be used to turn the Automaton into a laser beam of sorts.

The ZAC 600mm BFA, Anastasia Padded, M1941 Hand Stop, Polymer Grip, and Tight Grip virtually eradicate recoil completely. The overall accuracy provided by the assault rifle will be hard to find elsewhere.

The final attachments will focus on the ammunition of the weapon. No one wants to run out of ammunition while fighting across the vast battlegrounds of Call of Duty: Warzone, and the last two attachments will focus on reserve ammo and bullet velocity.

Mike @ibattlemike #callofduty

The Cooper has been great lately, but the Automaton continues to be the weapon of my choice. Too many wins lately...what's this all about? #warzone clips #warzone #callofduty warzone #fortuneskeep @ZenCronus helps I guess...with my 1.0K/d lmaoThe Cooper has been great lately, but the Automaton continues to be the weapon of my choice. Too many wins lately...what's this all about? #warzoneclips #warzone #callofduty #callofdutywarzone #fortuneskeep @ZenCronus helps I guess...with my 1.0K/d lmaoThe Cooper has been great lately, but the Automaton continues to be the weapon of my choice. https://t.co/4D5LJOu9gT

Add the Fully Loaded Perk to give the gun max ammo reserves when it is first taken from a loadout drop. The Sakura Drums will stock up on those reserves with a packed magazine. With this attached, players will find themselves taking out entire squads before having to reload.

Rounding off the build is the Lengthened Ammo Type. It increases the bullet velocity and damage of the Automaton in Warzone. Bullets will travel farther without a drop-off and hurt a lot more, cementing this loadout as the best for the weapon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far