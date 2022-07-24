JGOD reveals the sniper support meta following the Season 4 Update of Call of Duty Warzone

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone, called Mercenaries of Fortune, is almost a month old ever since its launch on June 22, 2022. While a mid-season update is on its way, the fourth season of Call of Duty Warzone has already accomplished a lot with regards to changing the current weapon meta and introducing a new map, called Fortune’s Keep, providing a better gaming experience.
Snipers have always been a fan-favorite weapon class for Call of Duty players, but it is also important for a proper secondary weapon to be equipped to complement such a powerful long-range weapon. JGOD, one of Call of Duty Warzone’s most influential meta analyst experts and YouTubers, recently discussed the sniper support meta in one of his latest videos.
JGOD discusses the sniper support meta after the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Update
Snipers were always a viable option in Call of Duty, providing long-range coverage with high damage output. While the removal of Verdansk did affect the sniper rifle pick rate, the introduction of maps such as Caldera and Fortune’s Keep allowed for the resurgence of this weapon class, making it almost a necessity if players wanted an easy Warzone victory.
While sniper rifles are rather beneficial on big maps such as Caldera, JGOD did point out that any sniper rifle is as good as a secondary weapon that is equipped with it. If a player fails to finish off their opponents or has to reload, the sniper support weapon will come in with a clutch.
In his latest video, JGOD discusses the sniper support meta that has evolved significantly after the changes to ‘one shot headshot’ as well as the TTK aspect of sniper rifles. The following are the loadouts suggested by JGOD:
Viable Snipers during Season 4 of Warzone
JGOD recommends the ZRG and 3-line Sniper rifles for their ‘one shot headshot’ feature that ensures that an accurate hit on the opponent's head will result in an elimination or downed state, depending on the game mode.
While JGOD suggests these weapons for a large map such as Caldera, where every shot counts, other sniper rifles such as the Kar98K can also be equipped by the players for their own comfort.
ZRG recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor
- Barrel: 43.9" Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Magazine: 5 Rnd
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
3-Line recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x
- Barrel: Empress 514mm F01
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: ZAC Custom MZ
- Magazine: 30-06 20 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Perk 1: Silent Focus
- Perk 2: On-Hand
The ZRG loadout is one that is recommended for all scenarios with strong bullet velocity and minimal weapon sway. In the case of the 3-line sniper rifle, even though the weapon has received numerous changes, the Silent Focus Perk and 4-8x scoper helps with long-range stability, which the weapon still struggles with.
Volk and Armaguerra 43 (sniper support loadout)
For the sniper support meta, the Volk, being an assault rifle, provides versatility in medium ranges with its strafe speed and maneuverability. The Armaguerra 43 SMG, however, is more advantageous with its lower recoil and better fire rate, due to it being a close range sub-machine gun.
Volk recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: VDD 287mm
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Stock: reisdorf 22V Adjustable
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Perk 1: Steady
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Botti 570m Precisioned
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Stock: Perfetto Standard
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Hardscope
- Perk 2: Quick
The big takeaway from the Volk loadout is the requirement of the On-Hand perk that allows faster weapon switches, which is very beneficial mid-combat if an opponent sneaks up on you. For the Armaguerra 43, the loadout is close to the standard when gunfights range between 40 and 50 meters.
Nikita and Cooper Carbine (sniper support meta)
JGOD states that the Nikita is a decent meta pick with its TTK and high fire rate, with the only downside being that players will run out of bullets a lot quicker and end up having to reload a lot more often, similar to the M13. These weapons are recommended for close to mid-range engagements.
The Cooper Carbine is another strong weapon that recently received buffs, improving its TTK and complementing any build when equipped. The best attachments recommended by JGOD are as follows:
Nikita recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: ZAC Padded
- Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Silent Focus
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Cooper Carbine recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: 14" Gracey Rapid
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Compressed Rounds
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
For the Nikita, the Taped Grip rear grip allows for more mobility which is required when facing off against meta SMGs such as the H4 Blixen.
The Cooper Carbine has many versatile builds and as a sniper support, the use of Mercury Silencer along with Compressed Rounds ammunition, enabling players to be sneaky and stay under the radar.
Call of Duty Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently live on both Warzone and Vanguard, and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.