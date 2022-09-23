Modern Warfare 2 Beta : The best meta loadout for the Lachmann-762

The Beta access for Modern Warfare 2 on PC and Xbox has recently gone live, and a higher percentage of players can finally access the game.

Despite teeming with several issues, especially in the case of the PC port, the multiplayer aspect of the Modern Warfare 2 beta is something that the Call of Duty community has wholeheartedly welcomed.

The second week of the game's beta access brings in a new level cap for this phase, allowing players to get their hands on new items and weapons. One such gun that has been made available to the players is the Lachmann-762 battle rifle, and this powerful weapon can already be seen causing havoc at the hands of its users.

However, the default gun has its fair share of cons, and players must equip the firearm with proper attachments if they wish to extract the maximum potential from this battle rifle. This article will provide the best attachment setup for the gun currently accessible in the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Best way to kit the Lachmann-762 in Modern Warfare 2 beta

Lachmann-762 is the battle rifle counterpart of the FSS Recon from the M4 tech tree of Modern Warfare 2. This rifle equates to the G3 from Modern Warfare 2019.

Despite having a worse recoil and damage than the FSS Recon, the Lachmann-762 does sport a higher rate of fire and magazine size. Players just need to connect two or three bullets to down an opponent, and the absurdly fast time-to-kill (TTK) will ensure that the enemies hardly have any time to react.

The Lachmann-762 comes with both semi-automatic and automatic firing modes. The semi-auto mode will provide better control over gunfire and is the recommended firing mode for this weapon. However, if the players wish to use the weapon in full automatic fire, then they are advised to mount the weapon on a surface to manage the higher recoil of the gun.

As previously mentioned, the default gun has a lot of issues, and as such, operators are advised to kit their Lachmann-762 with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40 Comp

Sakin Thread-40 Comp Barrel - Romeo FT 16" Barrel

Romeo FT 16" Barrel Optics - Hybrid Firepoint

Hybrid Firepoint Rear Grip - LMK64 Grip

LMK64 Grip Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Receiver - Lachmann-762

The Sakin Thread-40 Comp muzzle attachment will improve the gun's vertical and horizontal control, making it less jerky while firing. Along with this, the Romeo FT 16" Barrel will provide additional recoil control while boosting the gun's bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy.

Hybrid Firepoint is a two-in-one scope with a holo sight mounted on 4x magnification optics. Players can toggle between the two sights according to the magnification required to engage enemies at various ranges. However, operators should keep in mind that enemies can see a small scope glint while aiming down the sight using the 4x optics.

Additionally, the LMK64 Rear Grip will improve the reaction time with this weapon by reducing the sprint-to-fire and aim-down sight speed. The Lockgrip Precision-40 foregrip will boost the usability of the gun by improving the hip-fire accuracy, aim walking steadiness, and gun kick control.

This is the best build for the weapon in the beta phase of Modern Warfare 2. However, players should keep in mind that many attachments are currently locked in beta, and the best build for the gun will need to be updated when the game is finally released.

