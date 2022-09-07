Warzone gunsmith guide: Top 5 weapons with the fastest TTK in after Season 5 patch

When it comes to measuring the lethality of weapons in Call of Duty Warzone, one factor that is given the most weightage is the time-to-kill or TTK.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, TTK refers to the time that is taken by a weapon to down or eliminate the opponents. Nonetheless, TTK is not the only factor that determines the viability of a gun to be in the meta. Other factors like accuracy, recoil control, and damage output are also important to determine whether a firearm is meta.

However, one can surely state that any weapon with fast/low TTK is definitely a very lethal weapon in Call of Duty Warzone. The latest season 5 patch of Warzone also has specific weapons that feature very fast TTK values. This article will index five of the best guns with the fastest TTK for the reference of the readers.

Exploring the list of weapons with the fastest TTK in Warzone Season 5

There is a special breed of weapons in the armory of Call of Duty: Warzone, which sports the highest level of lethality. The most common factor among these guns is that they all have very fast TTK values.

These guns can kill so fast that the opponents will hardly have any time to react once they are fired upon. In Season 5 of Warzone, the following five guns fall under this category:

1) AS VAL

When it comes to TTK, AS VAL is one such weapon that will always come to the minds of the players. Added to Warzone with the Modern Warfare integration, this weapon was one a terror in the battlefield due to its highly buffed bullet penetration. Thankfully, the developers eventually nerfed that aspect.

However, this has not reduced the lethality of the assault rifle (AR). This rifle still boasts one of the fastest TTKs in the game and is the ultimate choice of AR for any solo or duo match. The only negative aspect of the gun is that it only has the highest bullet count of only thirty bullets. This is what prevents it from being the perfect weapon for trios and quads.

AS VAL loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The AS VAL boasts a chest TTK of 603ms and can maintain it up to a distance of 40 meters. The best way to kit this firearm is as follows:

Barrel - VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - Stovl 6P30 Skelet

Stovl 6P30 Skelet Underbarel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 30 Round Mags

2) Nikita AVT

The Nikita AVT is the second and last assault rifle to be indexed on this list. The weapon was added to Warzone with the Vanguard integration and has maintained its place in the meta since last season. The gun was on the receiving end of some much-needed mobility and recoil control buffs in Season 4.

Since then, both the usability and pick-rate of the weapon has seen a sharp rise among the operators. This AR has remained untouched in the Season 5 patch and maintains its stellar performance in the current season of Warzone.

Nikita AVT loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Nikita AVT also boasts one of the fastest TTKs among all the weapons in the game and can maintain a chest TTK of 693ms up to a distance of 40 meters. The best attachments for the gun in Season 5 are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - ZAC MS

ZAC MS Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - On-Hand

3) Whitley

Whitley is one of the hidden gems of Warzone Season 5. The Light Machine Gun (LMG) was added to Warzone with the Vanguard integration but has never been a top choice among players. However, the developers have been very generous with this weapon and it has been on the receiving end of multiple important buffs in both Season 3 and Season 4.

As such, this gun boasts one of the fastest TTKs among its counterparts in Season 5 of Warzone and can shread its opponents with minimal recoil. However, this gun has two major downsides. One - it is an LMG, and as such, has much lower mobility. Two, the best TTK magazine attachment holds only 45 bullets. Thus, this weapon remains limited to solos and duo lobbies.

Whitley loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

However, it does not change the fact that it excels at what it does. With its chest TTK of 735ms up to a distance of 63 meters, this weapon can melt its opponents in the mid-long range. The best build for Whitley in Season 5 is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 20" Ragdoll RE2

20" Ragdoll RE2 Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - CGC R4

CGC R4 Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - .303 British 45 Round Mags

.303 British 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

4) Fennec

When it comes to raw killing potential, there are very few guns that can match Fennec in Season 5 of Warzone. The Modern Warfare integration SMG has been on the receiving end of buffs in the latest patch and has since firmed its position in the meta of the current season.

This is one of the dew weapons in Warzone that comes with an integral suppressor barrel attachment, thus negeting the need for an extra barrel attchment. Being a Modern Warfare weapon, Fennec comes with just five attchment slots, and as such, the integral suppressor allows the players to kit the weapon with one extra attchment.

Fennec loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Another important aspect of the Fennec is that it can hold its 660ms chest TTK for a distance of 17 meters. This shows that Fennec has a better engagement range than its counterparts in the same category. The best build for the Fennec is as follows:

Muzzle - ZLR 18" Deadfall

ZLR 18" Deadfall Laser - 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine - 40 Round Drum Mags

40 Round Drum Mags Perk - Sleight of Hand

5) MG 82

The lazy weapon to feature on this list is the MG 82 light machine gun from the Black Ops Cold War integration. This heavy weapon is another sleeper from Season 5 of Warzone. Being an LMG, this gun does have its mobility issues. However, it should not be much of a problem as it should mainly be used for mid-long range engagements.

Although the gun has a difficult to control recoil pattern, once a player gets the hang of it, they can then easily shread their enemies with a laser beam of bullets. Manteling the weapon helps reduce the recoil by a significant margin.

Another aspect of the gun, which is well loved by its users, is that it can maintain a jaw-dropping chest TTK of 726ms up to a distance above 100 meters.

As such, this is the perfect weapon to beam enemies at long range. However, in case of emergencies, players can also use this gun for close range combat, as it gives an even better chest TTK of 660ms up to 29 meters.

MG 82 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The best attachments for MG82 are as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 16.4" Task force

16.4" Task force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine - 125 Rounds

These five weapons have the fastest overall TTK in Season 5 of Warzone, and any expert player can rampage on the maps while equiping them.

