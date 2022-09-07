Call of Duty: Warzone meta guide - Best loadout for 3-Line Rifle in Season 5

The advent of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has caused an increase in the usage of sniper rifles among players.

Warzone Season 5, which has been named Last Stand, is the final patch that will be dropped for the game. The developers have, therefore, added plenty of new content so that the playerbase remains engaged until the eventual arrival of Warzone 2.

The latest patch brought numerous adjustments to the existing weapons in Warzone. The new nerfs and buffs have changed the meta of the game.

The sniper rifles category, in particular, has seen a surprising boost in performance since the arrival of the patch. This article takes a look at one of the best sniper rifles that operators can equip in the current season of Warzone.

3-Line Rifle is the meta sniper of Warzone Season 5

In Call of Duty: Warzone, sniper rifles are mainly used to engage opponents in long-range combat. Players need to have a steady and accurate aim as well as good trigger discipline to be successful with this category of weapons.

The 3-Line Rifle stands above its peers in Season 5. Being a Vanguard weapon, the gun comes with 10 attachment slots for customization.

Another feature that makes the 3-Line Rifle exceptional is its one-shot headshot potential at any range. The sniper rifle is one of the very few weapons in the game that can achieve this feat.

However, to get maximum performance from the 3-Line Rifle, players will have to kit the weapon with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Stock - ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2 - On-hand

Call of Duty Warzone 3-Line Rifle loadout (Image Via YouTube/Rallied)

This 3-Line Rifle build is optimized to improve the muzzle velocity, mobility, and ADS time of the weapon. There is no attachment in the optics section. This is because the default scope of the gun is already quite good. However, if players wish, they can definitely opt for a different one that they are more comfortable with.

Secondary weapon, equipment, and perks to pair with the 3-Line Rifle

Being a bolt-action sniper rifle, the 3-Line Rifle's close-range potential is almost close to zero. With this being the case, operators require a sniper support platform to ensure that they can engage enemies at close-range to mid-range effectively.

The Copper Carbine is definitely a powerful sniper support platform in Season 5 and will be a great companion for the 3-Line Rifle. It has one of the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) values and is also one of the most easy-to-use weapons in the game.

The Cooper Carbine loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The best sniper-support build for the Cooper Carbine is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

When it comes to equipment, players can choose a combination of Throwing Knives and Stims. Serpentine/Cold Blooded, Overkill, and Combat Scout are the best options for perks in Warzone Season 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh