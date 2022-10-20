Modern Warfare 2 campaign overview: How the narrative connects to the 2019 prequel 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on the verge of being released. While the game is getting a campaign early access period for those who have pre-purchased it, the community is excited to see what Activision has to offer for a brand new Modern Warfare story.

The Modern Warfare saga has always been popular for its thrilling storylines and intense experience. While the last iteration focused on the Russians and the rebel forces in the fictional country named Urzikstan, the question arises: what is under the table for the forthcoming title and how does the story connect to the previous entry?

This article will focus on Modern Warfare 2's campaign overview before you take a deep dive into the world of Call of Duty.

How Modern Warfare 2's story ties up with MW 2019's campaign

Modern Warfare 2019 was undoubtedly one of the biggest hits in the franchise and its campaign received a massive amount of praise back in the day. The story ended with a huge cliffhanger, which has made the community excited to know what's coming next.

In the post-credit scene of Modern Warfare 2019, CIA handler Kate Laswell gave a roster to Captain John Price and revealed an uprising problem involving Victor Zakhaev.

She also mentioned the primary antagonist of the old MW 2 story, General Shepherd. While the upcoming campaign might reprise the character and change everything, it is expected that he will play a huge role.

Furthemore, the roster showcased the names of members from the original Task Force 141, including John “Soap” MacTavish, Simon "Ghost" Riley, and more.

After waiting for almost three years, the sequel is finally coming true. Following the events of Modern Warfare 2019, the special operators' group, including Kyle “Gaz” Garrick and more, have been operating secretly on various missions. The campaign overview further states:

"Over the next 36 months, Task Force 141 goes dark to perform classified missions around the globe, leading up to the beginning of Modern Warfare II’s story."

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



October 20

10am PT

11am MT

12pm CT

1pm ET

6pm UK

7pm CEST



October 21

2AM JST

4AM AEST



Be sure to pre-load now to start playing at the times above. #MWII Campaign Early Access begins at:October 2010am PT11am MT12pm CT1pm ET6pm UK7pm CESTOctober 212AM JST4AM AESTBe sure to pre-load now to start playing at the times above. #MWII Campaign Early Access begins at: October 2010am PT11am MT12pm CT1pm ET 6pm UK 7pm CEST October 212AM JST4AM AEST Be sure to pre-load now to start playing at the times above. https://t.co/O8pPfrwnI8

According to Call of Duty's most recent blog, a United States airstrike kills a foreign general, the consequences which will lead to the upcoming title's story. With his successors looking forward to revenge, they tie bonds with an international drug cartel based in Mexico to transport stolen U.S. ballistic missiles.

"With narcotics smuggling lanes at their disposal, a terror network is poised to launch a missile attack against United States targets unless Task Force 141 can stop them…"

Players just need to wait for some time and see where the campaign will take them. The story's launch trailer showed a glimpse of General Shepherd, played by Glenn Morshower. With the Mexican Special Forces, the Task Force 141, and the Shadow Company, only time will tell how the story will prevail.

The story will feature underwater gunfights, combat in vehicles, and much more. Here is when players can start playing the campaign early:

October 20

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK

7 pm CEST

10:30 pm IST

October 21

2 am JST

4 am AEST

Standard players who haven't pre-purchased Modern Warfare 2 will be able to begin their journey on October 28, when the game officially launches for everyone.

Poll : 0 votes