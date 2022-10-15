When does Modern Warfare 2 Campaign pre-load start on PS5?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's release is getting closer with each passing day. While the gaming behemoth is about to showcase what's under the roof for their most ambitious project, fans are wondering when they can start pre-loading the game.

Players who purchased the game's standard edition or the vault edition early will get the franchise's first campaign early access as a pre-order bonus. As excitement has reached sky-high, it is no surprise that fans would want to get a taste of the world of Modern Warfare as soon as possible.

As Call of Duty allows players to pre-load the game before the release time, the same goes with Modern Warfare 2. However, the only information available right now is for PlayStation users. To learn more about when they can pre-load Modern Warfare 2, read below.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Pre-load date revealed

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



MP and Spec Ops packs will be pre-loadable on October 21st. Per the PlayStation Store, #ModernWarfareII Campaign Packs can be pre-loaded starting October 19th.MP and Spec Ops packs will be pre-loadable on October 21st. Per the PlayStation Store, #ModernWarfareII Campaign Packs can be pre-loaded starting October 19th.MP and Spec Ops packs will be pre-loadable on October 21st. https://t.co/a6MQsJWXBD

Modern Warfare 2's campaign's early access period starts on October 20. Players who have pre-purchased the game will be able to play the story mode for the next iteration of Modern Warfare. However, only users who have ordered the game digitally will be gaining access to the whole story.

As per the PlayStation Store, campaign packs for the game can be pre-loaded from October 19. Here are all the details revealed in the PlayStation store.

Campaign Pack 1 - Expected auto download date 19/10/2022

Campaign Pack 2 - Expected auto download date 19/10/2022

The PlayStation store further revealed the multiplayer and Spec Ops pack pre-load dates as well.

Multiplayer Pack - Expected auto download date 21/10/2022

Spec Ops Pack - Expected auto download date 21/10/2022

For players who are wondering when they can start playing the campaign on October 20, here is the release date and time for early access in all regions.

October 20

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK

7 pm CEST

10:30 pm IST

October 21

2 am JST

4 am AEST

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the direct sequel to the 2019 title, Modern Warfare. The forthcoming campaign for the game is rumored to be based around a drug cartel in Mexico. Furthermore, it is bringing back the infamous Task Force 141 with Captain John Price reprising his role once again.

With the franchise's first campaign early access initiative, Activision is offering more to the community. Players who'll complete the campaign before the official release of the game will receive the rewards listed below.

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

One Hour Double XP Token

One Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

One Hour Double XP Token

One Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

The game is all set to be released on October 28. Following the release of Warzone 2.0, the ultimate battle royale experience with Call of Duty will also come on November 16 and will be free to play for everyone.

Poll : 0 votes