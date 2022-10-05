Warzone players will be able to carry over their Call of Duty points to Warzone 2 according to recent speculations

With Warzone 2 set to drop soon, the Call of Duty community is filled with excitement. While the next iteration of the ultimate battle royale experience is almost here, one might be wondering if their Call of Duty points from the last game will transfer to the new one or not.

Call of Duty points can be purchased or acquired through the Battle Pass. Using Call of Duty points, users can buy Battle Pass, cosmetics, Blueprints, Operator skins, and much more. With Activision's microtransaction system, Call of Duty points are one of the most important in-game currencies to continue the venture.

With Warzone 2's release date getting closer, fans are wondering if the Call of Duty points from the previous Warzone will carry over to the game or not. Here are all the details that we know so far.

Will the Call of Duty points from Warzone transfer to Warzone 2?

Starting from Call of Duty Black Ops III, COD points always carry over to the next game and players eventually receive those when they log in. However, this does not apply to Call of Duty Mobile.

Keeping that in mind, we can assure fans that their Call of Duty points from Warzone will carry over to the next iteration of the much-awaited title. However, this has not been officially confirmed by Activision yet and there is a very slight chance that they will.

However, previously Activision has confirmed that the Call of Duty points are platform specific. If a player tries to jump platforms, there is a chance that they might lose them. On PC, Call of Duty is back again on Steam. As the game is likely to arrive on the launcher as well, the question arises if the platform rules will be applicable to Battle.net and Steam as well or not.

However, as a Steam account and a Battle.net account can be linked to a single Activision account, the Call of Duty points purchased or acquired on the Battle.net launcher might transfer to Steam when the game releases.

As a reminder: all current 46 days till #Warzone 2 + DMZ.As a reminder: all current #Warzone progression & cosmetics does not transfer over to Warzone 2. 2.0 will be a fresh start of inventories and progression. 46 days till #Warzone2 + DMZ. As a reminder: all current #Warzone progression & cosmetics does not transfer over to Warzone 2. 2.0 will be a fresh start of inventories and progression. https://t.co/tORN2VdfbF

All cosmetics, skins, and anything that was purchased or acquired in Warzone will not carry over to the next game.

The developers from Infinity Ward had revealed during the Call of Duty Next event that Warzone 2 will be a brand new experience with a clean slate and a hard reset. Hence, all the progress, achievements, and in-game items will not transfer to Warzone 2.

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta has already ended and there is no information regarding the Warzone 2 beta. As the game releases on November 16, there is a very significant amount of opportunity to get our hands on before the original release.

However, there might be a surprise announcement during the Modern Warfare 2 release that might give players a chance to check out the new Warzone 2. However, that is a very rare possibility and it might not come true at all.

