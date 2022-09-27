5 things Infinity Ward needs to change in Warzone 2.0 before release

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is almost around the corner now. While the next iteration of the ultimate battle royale experience awaits its release, fans have already gotten a slight glimpse of what the title will look like during the Call of Duty: NEXT event.

On September 15, top content creators and pro players from around the world attended the event and got a first-hand experience of Warzone 2.0. Given that we now have a pretty good idea of what the game will look like, there are certain drawbacks alongside all the new and innovative things.

Warzone 2.0 features a grand map in a fictional Middle East town called Al Mazrah. With a new circle-closing system, gulag, looting mechanic, and much more, Warzone 2.0 needs some drastic changes to be as successful as its predecessor. This article will list five things that the development studio Infinity Ward really needs to address before they release the game.

5 changes that need to be made in Warzone 2.0

1) Slow movement

While the map has mostly received positive reactions, some of the features in the game got heavily criticized. Warzone is known for its fast-paced gameplay but wiith Modern Warfare 2's new engine, the fluidity is now gone.

While players have found a way to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2, it's not as good as before. However, slow movement calls for more tactical gameplay. And while that can be argued in the community, there are certain changes that no one has liked.

2) New looting system

One of the most important changes that have been made is the new looting system. In Warzone, players never needed to think about gathering loot as it was fast and auto pick up was customized in a very fluid way. However, in Warzone 2.0, they need to select what they want to have and along with a backpack system to consider.

While Call of Duty is trying to go for traditional battle-royale-style gameplay, Warzone never had a problem with looting to begin with. Infinity Ward has been trying to do something different with the title's successor, but the new looting system is quite difficult for players to get accustomed to.

3) A hefty dominance of AI

Another change that is noticeable is the dominance of AI that has been added to the game. While adding Stronghold in Warzone is a unique idea and opens paths for more objective-based gameplay, the AI is not just there to guard the area. From what we've seen during the NEXT event, bots are everywhere, which is something that slows down the gameplay.

The previous title had become popular because it possesses real-time strategy. While Warzone Mobile is following the same route, it is quite difficult to understand the thought behind putting a hefty amount of bots in the game. While everything is subject to change, it will be quite interesting to see how this will look in the near future.

4) New loadout system

Warzone was also popular for its loadout system. Players can customize their guns and perks and get everything from the Buy Station. However, with loadouts gone in Warzone 2.0, they will still be able to buy their weapons from the Buy Station, but it will not be the same as before.

While the previous loadout system was fan-favorite from the very start, this change might be something that players will need time to adjust to. As the customized guns are still there and can be bought from the Buy Station, it will not affect gameplay as much as the previous changes. Only time will tell if fans will be able to see their favorite loadout system in the next segment or not.

5) New Gulag 2.0

The new Gulag 2.0 has also been heavily criticized by the community. Previously, it was completely dependent on the player's skill. The 1v1 system allowed them to outplay one another and get back into the game; however, the new 2v2 feature requires them to depend on a teammate too.

While escaping the Gulag idea is pretty unique, adding another random player to it has changed the scenario. It will be quite difficult for gamers to rely upon others who might not be their teammates. Essentially, it will be a risky take to get out of the Gulag.

The game that the streamers and content creators played during the NEXT event was the Alpha version and everything is subject to change. There are some minor changes as well which the developers need to focus on.

While the map looks absolutely stunning, there are some new things like the new circle-closing system, swimming, and vehicles that have been appreciated by the community. Aformentioned things are some of the major issues that the community thinks Infinity Ward needs to work on.

It will be quite interesting to see how Warzone 2.0 will work during launch and the developers have promised to take the feedback from the community seriously.

Warzone 2.0 is all set to be released on November 16 later this year.

