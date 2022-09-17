Warzone 2.0: How does the new Gulag system work?

Fresh gameplay from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was revealed in the recent Call of Duty NEXT event, alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer gameplay. Alongside a new map for the upcoming battle royale title, a lot of new information was announced for Warzone 2.0.

Apart from a completely new Gunsmith system, a massive map, and an introduction to aquatic warfare, Warzone 2.0 will feature a new Gulag as well. The concept for this Gulag is interesting and seems to be another attempt at bringing a realistic element to the game.

Warzone 2.0 will feature many changes that are expected to bring more life to the game than what the community has experienced in the past few years with older Call of Duty titles, including multiple quality-of-life changes across all the newer titles.

Warzone 2.0 has a revamped Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone introduced a new and innovative method to rejoin a game if the player is killed. The Gulag feature allows players to battle it out in a 1v1 scenario with the exact same weapons and equipment in a confined space.

The latest Gulag revealed at the Call of Duty NEXT event is an updated version of what the community is used to. In Warzone 2.0, the Gulag will be a 2v2 situation, with pairs being randomly chosen and deployed onto the fighting grounds. Furthermore, the map features more open space and is not as compact as the old Gulag.

All four players will spawn without any weapons or equipment in the new Gulag. They will have to pick up loot from the map while simultaneously taking fights. An AI Combatant in the Gulag, called “The Jailer”, may occasionally be present in the Gulag fighting grounds.

Players will need to take down The Jailer and obtain his “key” in order to escape. Furthermore, the loot obtained in the Gulag will be available to them after they are redeployed into Al Mazrah. This loot can include weapons, equipment, or even money.

Activision has introduced the 2v2 system in the hopes of increasing gunplay between participants, while also making the Gulag a more high-stakes rematch. Creating random pairs of players also balances out the chances of the Gulag being one-sided.

Activision is hopeful that the community will support the latest Gulag system and learn to appreciate the changes as they are aimed at benefitting all Warzone players alike, be it a seasoned COD fan or a new player with no former first-person shooter experience.

The 2v2 Gulag also aims to reduce idle time for players. By having four participants in the Gulag at once, the tedious queues and wait times that exist in Warzone will be greatly reduced, an improvement that fans will likely appreciate.

IGN @IGN Revealed during the Call of Duty NEXT livestream, Warzone 2.0 will officially be released on November 16, a few weeks after Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28. Revealed during the Call of Duty NEXT livestream, Warzone 2.0 will officially be released on November 16, a few weeks after Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28. https://t.co/Ow885UVnAC

Warzone 2.0 is planned to bring many familiar features over from its predecessor, but we can expect a complete overhaul in terms of their realism and how they work. Despite the upcoming title looking similar, fans expect a completely new feel and are excited to get a hands-on experience in November.

