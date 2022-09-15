Call of Duty reveals Warzone 2.0 trailer alongside Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer 

The wait is finally over for Call of Duty fans with the recent showcase of Modern Warfare (MW) 2 multiplayer. The community has been eagerly waiting for the next iteration of MW and Warzone. The Call of Duty Next event just revealed the much-awaited multiplayer gameplay of the latest title and that of Warzone 2.0.

The trailer for both the games has showcased multiple innovative features alongside the brand new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah. The premium Call of Duty experience and Battle Royale feature various things with the launch.

While more information is yet to come, here is everything that was gathered from the trailer release and the Next event. Fans will need to stay tuned for further updates in the coming days.

Details regarding Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during the Call of Duty Next event

For the very first time, Call of Duty is bringing a shared ecosystem to their franchise with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile under the same roof. The new technology will feature a single engine across all the games with the launch.

The trailer showcased a lot of things alongside new vehicles, tactical equipment, water mechanics, and much more. In multiple settings, the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will bring a never-seen-before experience for the whole community. Players will even be able to carry their downed teammates to safety as shown in the trailer.

The Call of Duty Next event did not disappoint fans by any means since the community has been eagerly anticipating the trailer for Warzone 2.0. A brand new map, which is set in some parts of Western Asia, was shown in the trailer. The fictional town of Al Mazrah will be a "fully revamped experience and the most ambitious release in Call of Duty history."

The new Battle Royale map will also feature a dust storm instead of a toxic gas like the previous title. There will be multi-circle closures for the Battle Royale mode as well. More information regarding that will be revealed later. Furthermore, Warzone 2.0 will feature 'DMZ' and that will be an exclusive mode for fans to play.

Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta will go live this weekend exclusively for PlayStation users and the second weekend of Open Beta will be open to users across all platforms.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28 and Warzone 2.0 on November 16.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta