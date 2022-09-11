Warzone's new Sticks and Stones brings classic multiplayer mode to the Battle Royale: How to play, squad details, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard's final season "The Last Stand" is here. While the ultimate Battle Royale is about to get a sequel, Raven Software is trying to give players a variety of experiences before jumping into the new game.

Furthermore, fans weren't too impressed with the introduction of the Heroes vs Villains event in Season 5. With the latest playlist update, Raven has brought a brand new Limited Time mode to Warzone, which might captivate the fanbase.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware ⚔️ A little melee surprise across Caldera this weekend! Drop into Sticks & Stones and throw some hands or use your favorite melee weapon! Raven Software @RavenSoftware Your weekend Playlist is NOW LIVE!



Caldera

• Sticks & Stones - Quads

• Operation: Last Call - Quads

• BR- Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

• Plunder - Quads



Fortune's Keep

• Resurgence - Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads



Rebirth Island

• Resurgence - Quads

The recent playlist update has brought Sticks and Stones to the Pacific Island of Caldera. While the popular mode is only available for Call of Duty multiplayer, fans have been craving its introduction for a while now.

Let's dive into the details of how Sticks and Stones work in Call of Duty Warzone.

Warzone's Sticks and Stones explained

Those who have played the mode in Call of Duty multiplayer will know that Sticks and Stones brings absolute fun without letting players use guns.

How to play Sticks and Stones

Warzone's brand new Sticks and Stones works similar to the multiplayer. This new mode does not allow players to get loot or equip their custom loadout in-game. Instead of guns, they will have to use melee weapons and crossbows.

The new playlist update went live on September 9. Raven Software posted on their social media, stating:

"A little melee surprise across Caldera this weekend! Drop into Sticks & Stones and throw some hands or use your favorite melee weapon!"

Squad details in Sticks and Stones

Sticks and Stones in Season 5 is only available in Caldera and players can only enjoy it in Quads mode. Furthermore, as the mode was only available for multiplayer until now, bringing it to a map like Caldera was difficult.

As such, the community initially expected Raven to introduce the mode in Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. However, Sticks and Stones is only available in Caldera, with a small part of the map being taken as a mini-royale format.

Within a day, the mode received plenty of plaudits. However, only time will tell if Limited Time Modes like this will be part of the next integration. Warzone 2 will reportedly arrive after the release of Modern Warfare 2.

Further details will be revealed during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul