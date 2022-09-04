"Cannot see anything": Warzone fans are frustrated with Rebirth Island After Dark in Season 5

A day has passed since the new limited time mode "Rebirth Island After Dark" went live in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. While fans absolutely loved the previously introduced sunset lighting and its colors, the new theme of the beloved map has left many disgruntled.

"Rebirth Island After Dark" went live on September 2 and will stay until September 4. While the reason for such a shift isn't clear, fans have speculated that, with the end of Warzone and Vanguard, this might hint towards a farewell.

With that being said, fans did not take the recent changes very well, as the dark lighting obstructed their vision. While Call of Duty: Warzone is already known for its dark skin and visibility issues, the new mode has further exacerbated the matter.

Redditors are furious over Rebirth Island's new lighting changes in Warzone Season 5

There are multiple Reddit threads where fans are sharing their reactions about the dark lighting on Rebirth Island.

A Redditor named Onekilo stated:

"I get that the devs want to introduce something new and unique. But man, you cannot see anything on this map! The funny thing is that everyone is hiding. I didn't spot too many runs and gun folks!"

Another fan pointed out an issue from the initial days of Call of Duty: Warzone. While Verdansk was comparatively darker, campers took over the map and in a competitive game like Warzone, too much camping can ruin the experience for everyone. A Redditor named InspectorSartajSingh quipped that this new mode is a "camp fest."

Another issue has become prevalent with the new mode. Previously, Rebirth Island was predominantly seen in the dark. This time, however, the last beam of sunlight is still there, albeit with a layer of fog that envelops the entire map. Fans are also having visibility issues because of this fog.

While most players use thermal scope to see enemies clearly, some of them rely on tac lasers to see through the fog.

While this mode is unique and emphasizes the developers' efforts to implement bespoke features, players aren't impressed. However, they can rest assured as proceedings will revert back to normal on September 4, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul