Are Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's promised "advanced AI" any good? Future of Call of Duty explored

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta for all platforms is live right now. While the community has been waiting for the much-anticipated iteration for a very long time, they finally got a taste of it and the feedback so far has been amazing.

However, there are some things that might be controversial compared to the last Call of Duty titles released in the past decade. One of them is the introduction of AI in the game.

Infinity Ward has promised that they will introduce advanced AI systems in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, the reaction from the community is pretty mixed, based on Warzone 2's reveal and Modern Warfare 2 Beta. Now, the question arises: Will AI be the future of Call of Duty? How will it work in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer?

How AIs work in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

There is no doubt that AIs are important in single-player and co-op gameplay. Without good AIs, the experience lacks consistency and fluidity.

So far, players have experienced new AIs for the forthcoming Call of Duty games in the multiplayer beta, and some of the renowned streamers have gotten first-hand experience of them in Warzone 2.0 during the Call of Duty Next event.

AIs in Modern Warfare 2

While the community is yet to get their hands on Warzone 2.0, one cannot really tell how the future will look with AIs in the Battle Royale experience. However, multiplayer is a different story. So far, AIs are available to play with in the Invasion mode in the multiplayer beta.

The brand new mode is a big team death match with 20 real players and 20 AIs in the game. Players can earn five kill points if they kill an opposing player and one point can be acquired by killing one AI soldier.

As the Call of Duty franchise is known for its hardcore multiplayer fandom, it is quite difficult to adapt to the new playing style with AIs in it. The devs have promised that the AIs in the game will be given highly situational awareness to keep the feeling more realistic.

However, that does not seem to be a case for the multiplayer/co-op experience in the game. Sometimes, they can kill players easily and sometimes they have zero situational awareness and what they really lacked was consistency.

AIs in Warzone 2.0

AIs for Warzone 2.0, the reactions so far have been mostly negative. Warzone is known for its all-real player combat and seriousness. The amount of AIs in the game that streamers have experienced during the Call of Duty Next event is quite heavy, and the experience has gone downhill.

When the game comes out on November 16th, the mass reaction will tell if Call of Duty will keep them in Battle Royale or remove them for good.

The future of Call of Duty

Coming to the future of gaming and the introduction of AIs, there is yet to be a campaign for Modern Warfare 2. So, it cannot be said for sure how the AIs will work during the missions.

The massive problem for multiplayer games is that, eventually, they die out and there are not enough players left in the game to deliver a handsome experience for players who hop onto the server. Thus, the introduction of AIs is important to keep the game alive.

As Call of Duty is also walking the same path, it will be quite interesting to see how the multiplayer-loving community will take this in the long term.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will officially release on October 28th.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far