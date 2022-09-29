Warzone Season 5 reloaded: Amax, FFAR 1 return to meta, Automaton nerf, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone's last update is here. Development studio Raven Software released its patch notes on September 28. As fans bid adieu to the title as they know it, the developers have made some drastic changes to a bunch of in-game content to evoke nostalgia.

While Warzone possesses a plethora of weapons in its arsenal, constant meta-shifting has ensured that the guns regarded as the best keep changing. As updates roll out for every season, older weapons in the meta are replaced with new ones. The very last patch for Warzone, which is the mid-season update for season 5 "Last Stand," has brought back some fan-favorite meta assault rifles.

Going by the patch notes, the current meta weapons are being nerfed. And this article will focus on the changes that have been made to the weapons in the title.

Major assault rifle changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

CR-56 AMAX (Call of Duty Modern Warfare)

The CR-56 Amax from Modern Warfare was always a fan favorite. The high-damage profile and manageable recoil made the gun the king in Warzone multiple times.

With the Call of Duty: Vanguard integration, World War 2 weapons took the place of older guns. However, with the upcoming update, the Amax might return to the meta list since its max-damage range and upper-torso-damage multiplier have been increased.

CR-56 AMAX buffs

Max-damage range increased to 28.62 meters, up from 24.1 meters

Upper-torso-damage multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

QBZ-83 (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War)

The QBZ-83 from BOCW has also received a buff. This gun was also popular during the Cold War integration. That said, for a very long time, the assault rifle was not on the meta list. However, this might change soon.

QBZ-83 buffs

Headshot-damage multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Neck-damage multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2

FFAR 1 (BOCW)

The weapon that everyone used during the Black Ops Cold War integration was the FFAR 1, and there is no doubt that the gun was the undisputed king in Warzone at the time.

With quick ADS and insane TTL (total time to kill) and DPS (damage per second), the gun was a beast at all ranges. However, with time, the FFAR 1 received major nerfs.

In the update, FFAR 1 received some major buffs, which might be the best comeback story in Warzone so far. Here are the changes the FFAR 1 saw.

FFAR 1 buffs

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4.25%

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.4, up from 1.25

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 300ms, down from 310ms

17.9” Ultralight

ADS Movement Speed while firing now increased by 3.5%

More changes

Vanguard assault rifles have been dominating the meta roster for a very long time. In the new update, the fan-favorite Automaton received some nerfs.

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) nerfs

Neck-damage multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Lower-torso-damage multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1

One fan-favorite weapon that has received some buffs, as per the patch notes, is the EM2 from Black Ops Cold War.

EM2 (BOCW) buffs

Headshot multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Min-damage increased to 36, up from 35

While there are other assault rifles that received some minor changes, these are some of the fan-favorite guns that were subjected to some major buffs and nerfs. However, there is no doubt that the community is extremely satisfied to see their old, meta weapons back on the roster.

The Season 5 reloaded update was released on September 28.

