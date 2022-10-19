Modern Warfare 2 pre-load, early access, launch time, and more revealed for PC

The release date of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is knocking on the door. While the community is excited about the franchise's most ambitious project, Call of Duty has revealed everything regarding the campaign's early access dates, pre-load time, launch details, and more.

While MW 2 is set to be released on October 28, Activision is offering an unprecedented opportunity. Those who pre-ordered the game will gain early access to the campaign. As the new story is a follow-up to the previous campaign of Modern Warfare (2019), fans are excited to see what's under the roof.

This article will focus on all the details regarding the pre-load time and launch date for both the campaign's early access and full release for PC.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access, full launch, pre-load date, time, and more for PC

Modern Warfare 2 can be played on PC via both Steam and BattleNet. It's important to note that those who pre-purchased the game digitally can enjoy the campaign early. On the other hand, offline buyers will not be getting this offer.

Campaign early access pre-load, launch date, and timings for all region

Here is the pre-load date and time for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access

Campaign Pack, arriving on October 19:

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK

7 pm CEST

10:30 pm IST

October 20th

10am PT

11am MT

12pm CT

1pm ET

6pm UK

7pm CEST



October 21

2AM JST

4AM AEST



Players can log in to the game and play the campaign from:

October 20

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK

7 pm CEST

10:30 pm IST

October 21

2 am JST

4 am AEST

Multiplayer and Spec Ops pre-load date and time for all regions

While everyone is waiting to taste the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, the full game is also not far away. Since the multiplayer open beta was a huge success, it is no surprise that the full game is the most-anticipated release in the franchise's history.

In their recent blog update, Call of Duty also revealed the pre-load date, time, and launch details for the whole game. Here's when players can start pre-loading Modern Warfare 2.

Multiplayer and Spec Ops pack, arriving on October 26

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK

7 pm CEST

10:30 pm IST

Everyone will be able to access the game on October 27 at 9 pm PT. It is to be noted that the mentioned time is for the Pacific region. For most regions, the game's release date will be October 28.

Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly Call of Duty's most ambitious project ever. With grand-scale battles like Ground War, Invasion and traditional multiplayer modes, the game offers a plethora of content.

Furthermore, Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back 2009's fan-favorite third person mode at launch. Following the game's release, Warzone 2 will be waiting in the wings. With a brand new map named Al Mazrah and the new extraction mode "DMZ," Call of Duty is packing up a massive amount of content.

Warzone 2 is all set to be released on November 16 and will be available for everyone to download for free.

