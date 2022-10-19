Modern Warfare 2 pre-load, early access, launch time, and more revealed for PC

The release date of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is knocking on the door. While the community is excited about the franchise's most ambitious project, Call of Duty has revealed everything regarding the campaign's early access dates, pre-load time, launch details, and more.
While MW 2 is set to be released on October 28, Activision is offering an unprecedented opportunity. Those who pre-ordered the game will gain early access to the campaign. As the new story is a follow-up to the previous campaign of Modern Warfare (2019), fans are excited to see what's under the roof.
This article will focus on all the details regarding the pre-load time and launch date for both the campaign's early access and full release for PC.
Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access, full launch, pre-load date, time, and more for PC
Modern Warfare 2 can be played on PC via both Steam and BattleNet. It's important to note that those who pre-purchased the game digitally can enjoy the campaign early. On the other hand, offline buyers will not be getting this offer.
Campaign early access pre-load, launch date, and timings for all region
Here is the pre-load date and time for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access
Campaign Pack, arriving on October 19:
- 10 am PT
- 11 am MT
- 12 pm CT
- 1 pm ET
- 6 pm UK
- 7 pm CEST
- 10:30 pm IST
Players can log in to the game and play the campaign from:
October 20
- 10 am PT
- 11 am MT
- 12 pm CT
- 1 pm ET
- 6 pm UK
- 7 pm CEST
- 10:30 pm IST
October 21
- 2 am JST
- 4 am AEST
Multiplayer and Spec Ops pre-load date and time for all regions
While everyone is waiting to taste the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, the full game is also not far away. Since the multiplayer open beta was a huge success, it is no surprise that the full game is the most-anticipated release in the franchise's history.
In their recent blog update, Call of Duty also revealed the pre-load date, time, and launch details for the whole game. Here's when players can start pre-loading Modern Warfare 2.
Multiplayer and Spec Ops pack, arriving on October 26
- 10 am PT
- 11 am MT
- 12 pm CT
- 1 pm ET
- 6 pm UK
- 7 pm CEST
- 10:30 pm IST
Everyone will be able to access the game on October 27 at 9 pm PT. It is to be noted that the mentioned time is for the Pacific region. For most regions, the game's release date will be October 28.
Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly Call of Duty's most ambitious project ever. With grand-scale battles like Ground War, Invasion and traditional multiplayer modes, the game offers a plethora of content.
Furthermore, Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back 2009's fan-favorite third person mode at launch. Following the game's release, Warzone 2 will be waiting in the wings. With a brand new map named Al Mazrah and the new extraction mode "DMZ," Call of Duty is packing up a massive amount of content.
Warzone 2 is all set to be released on November 16 and will be available for everyone to download for free.