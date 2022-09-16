Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 multiplayer guide - All tactical equipment

A boatload of information was shared with the community and multiple matches of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile were played in the Call of Duty: NEXT event that recently convened on September 15.

The event was filled with multiple content creators and streamers alike who were invited to have their first hands-on experience of all three upcoming titles, showcasing them to all the viewers. The gameplay reveal was a big official step from Activision as fans yearned for official footage.

Let's take off with the crucial topics first and discuss what tactical equipment Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will receive.

A list of all tactical equipment Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Much of the tactical equipment has been in the previous titles but the upcoming games will introduce better and more refined versions.

1) Shock Stick

Shock Stick (Image via Activision)

The Shock Stick is a tactical equipment that will come to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 with the ability to electrocute assets. It can be used to temporarily disable vehicles, destroy field upgrades, and electrocute enemies.

The Shock Stick can cause vehicles to act abnormally when hit with it and is capable of taking down field upgrades. It can also be used to inflict damage on enemies.

As enemies are electrocuted, they become somewhat incapacitated and shoot randomly. Players need to be wary of stray bullets.

2) Gas Grenade

Gas Grenade (Image via Activision)

The Gas Grenade is a very useful tool to flush out enemies from areas that are risky to explore head first. The equipment itself does not damage the enemies but disorients them.

The effects of the grenade are slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing. It is super useful when the enemy is trying to return fire as their movement and visibility will be disturbed.

3) Decoy Grenade

Decoy Grenade (Image via Activision)

The Decoy Grenade is a direct counter to players who like to play on sound cues and depend on killstreaks like UAV and Portal Radars. This equipment can imitate the sounds of gunfire, movement noise, and creates a misleading blip on enemy radars. It can be used to stealthily take out enemies while they are distracted by the Decoy Grenade.

4) Stim

Stim (Image via Activision)

The Stim is a piece of equipment that all the COD fans will recognize. Its effects include the ability to use weapons with a single hand and heal for maximum health in two seconds.

It is a crucial part of the kit for players who have an aggressive playstyle and those who want to return to a fight quickly after taking cover. High-accuracy hip-fire SMGs and shotguns are perfect pairs for stimmed-up gameplay.

5) Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor (Image via Activision)

The Heartbeat Sensor is a frequently used device in older titles. But there is now a much more realistic element to it. It is a battery-powered device that will come to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, as it should be, and cannot be overused as the device can power off during times of need.

It is a device that roughly shows the presence of enemies in the vicinity. Players now need to decide for themselves and use it more cautiously.

6) Snapshot Grenade

Snapshot Grenade (Image via Activision)

The Snapshot Grenade is a very useful tool to carry around in cramped spaces with lots of corners to check as well as in areas with low visibility.

The grenade provides a quick glimpse of enemies in the blast radius, enabling the user to note their positions. It comes in handy when smoked off and the enemy locations are unknown.

7) Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade (Image via Activision)

The Smoke Grenade is a very common tool that can be seen used in a variety of situations. It is capable of deploying a smoke screen that can block the vision of enemies and automated targeting systems.

It can be used to block enemies inside to attack and can even be used to escape heavy fire by blocking direct line of sight in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

8) Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade (Image via Activision)

The Stun Grenade is a rudimentary tool with highly effective results. It can slow down the movement speed of enemies and also deteriorate their aiming capability.

It is a great tool against players who rely on the pure firepower of their weapons and challenge others head-on. It is even tougher for low-sensitivity players in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 to counter the effects of the Stun Grenade.

9) Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade (Image via Activision)

The Flash Grenade is another common but effective tool. Its effects include temporarily blinding and deafening the enemy player. It is a great tool to initiate fights when the enemy locations are known.

The grenade has a delayed blast after deploying and hence can be used to bounce off of walls into tight corners without exposing oneself.

10) Spotter Scope

Spotter Scope (Image via Activision)

The Spotter Scope is primarily a sniper support equipment in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It can be used to assist teammates using snipers by giving them accurate locations and callouts and marking the enemy.

The equipment can also be used as a scouting tool for players to stake out hostile locations on the map. It is especially useful in larger maps, like Warzone 2.0, where enemies could be lurking and making a stronghold for themselves.

