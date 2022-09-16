Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile - Release year, new features, Verdansk map, cross-progression, and rewards revealed

Activision has disclosed some exciting details about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile at the COD Next event, which took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The company announced that the game will have a worldwide release on Android and iOS mobile devices in 2023. Pre-registration is also open for Android users.

A multi-studio organization, made up of teams from Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios, was confirmed to have developed the game.

All the official COD Warzone Mobile announcements so far

Chris Plummer, Head of Mobile COD, has unveiled the following details about the upcoming game:

1) Cinematic trailer

The announcement began with an action-packed trailer that showcased smooth gameplay, enhanced graphics, close-quarter combat, and a variety of vehicles like ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) and Helicopters.

2) Verdansk Map

Verdansk, the original battle royale map, will return to the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone. It was previously featured in Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Warzone.

The map has the same locations as its PC version. These include Hospital, Downtown, Stadium, Airport, Boneyard, and Military Base.

Gametube @GametubeI

#CODNext #WarzoneMobile Verdansk - which was first included in Modern Warfare, and later in Warzone PC/Console as well, returned in the Warzone Mobile version. Verdansk - which was first included in Modern Warfare, and later in Warzone PC/Console as well, returned in the Warzone Mobile version.#CODNext #WarzoneMobile https://t.co/Ir05gYf8Y4

Al Mazrah, the newly added map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, will be released in the game in the near future.

3) Up to 120 real players

The game features a maximum of 120 real players in a match (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have up to 120 live players in a single match. This means there will be no bots.

4) Cross progression support across the franchise

The game supports cross-progression with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. This means players can chat with their friends, regardless of whether they play on console, PC, or mobile.

Players' Battle Pass and friends list will be synchronized with Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile shares Battle Pass progression and loadouts with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II.



A connected experience. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile shares Battle Pass progression and loadouts with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. A connected experience.

Chris Plummer said:

"Whenever you get from the Battle Pass and you will see it on Console or PC, it will also be there on your mobile devices too."

5) Cross-play between iOS and Android

Cross-progression feature in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activation)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature cross-play between iOS and Android, which means players on both operating systems will be able to play with each other. However, the game doesn't support cross-play with its PC or console versions.

6) Rewards for pre-registered users

Rewards and milestones (Image via Official Warzone mobile website)

Android users can currently pre-register for the game at the Google Play Store. If global pre-registration milestones are met, players will receive a number of rewards.

Listed below are all the milestones and the rewards that players will get if they are achieved:

5 million pre-registrations: Dark Familiar and FOE's Flame

10 million pre-registrations: Prince of Hell

15 million pre-registrations: Archfiend

25 million pre-registrations: To Be Revealed

7) Buy Stations

Players can use cash at Buy Stations to enhance their weapons (Image via Activision/Sportskeeda)

Players will be able to collect cash and use it at Buy Stations scattered across the map to enhance their weapons with Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, Revive Tokens, and Loadouts.

8) Second Chance - The Gulag

If players get eliminated in Verdansk, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will give them a second chance to return to the match by winning against their opponent in the Gulag.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh