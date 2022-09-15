COD Warzone Mobile: How to pre-register, trailer, details, and more

Activision has begun pre-registration for their upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on the Google Play Store. The company today, i.e., September 15, will reveal more of its details and gameplay at the official livestream franchise event, which is all set to start from 10 PM IST onwards.

Besides the title, more information about Modern Warfare II and the future of Call of Duty: Warzone will also be presented.

A few days back, the official social media pages and YouTube channel of the game was unveiled where the company posted multiple short clips about the title.

How to pre-register for COD: Warzone Mobile

The game's pre-registration is currently available for Android users. They can follow the steps given below:

Click on the Google Play Store app on your device and search for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. You must press the Pre-registration green banner. After clicking on that banner, a box will open on your screen showing the options "Got it" and "Install when available." If you want the game to download automatically after launch, you need to click the "Install when available" button, otherwise you can choose to go for "Got it." Users who pre-register will also receive some rewards after the game's worldwide launch. However, Activision is yet to disclose the release date of Warzone Mobile.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile



Officially announcing Call of Duty : Warzone Mobile!



Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phoneOfficially announcing Call of Duty: WarzoneMobile!Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phone 📱📢Officially announcing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile!Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext. https://t.co/GuGrhMMDIm

A number of popular content creators have been invited to the exclusive Call of Duty event, where they will get to experience its gameplay and features. A few months ago, the Closed-Alpha test took place where some users were able to try out the game and provide feedback about the gameplay experience it offered.

About Warzone Mobile

After the success of the mobile version of COD, Activision decided to develop the mobile port of another popular free-to-play title, Warzone, which was launched on March 10, 2020 for PC and Console versions.

Activision @Activision Warzone for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



More Information Here: We are building Call of DutyWarzonefor mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!More Information Here: bit.ly/3pQHrRu We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!More Information Here: bit.ly/3pQHrRu https://t.co/J0rOw5W7eO

The game was officially revealed on March 11 by Activision on their official social media accounts. It was already leaked by Tom Henderson in December 2021 that Warzone was underdeveloped and would be released in 2022.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is scoped for 2022.



It was recently added to the PlaytestCloud database. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is scoped for 2022.It was recently added to the PlaytestCloud database.

It will be interesting to see how many features of the mobile title will be similar to its computer version.

A total of up to 120 players will be able to compete in a single Warzone Mobile match, while its console and PC versions have a maximum of 150 player lobbies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan