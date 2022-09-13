Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta rewards, dates, what's included, COD NEXT, and more

Activision announced their plans to launch a new title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and a new Battle Royale, Warzone 2. Shortly after, they revealed the Open Beta dates along with the official launch date for both the upcoming games.

Activision has updated their website with a boatload of new information on Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta, and 10 rewards that players will get who access the Open Beta along with more details regarding the Call of Duty NEXT event.

This article will dive into what the new updated information includes on this super hyped title.

Activision on Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Rewards and Call of Duty NEXT

Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Rewards

The Open Beta for Modern Warfare starts on Friday, September 16 at 10 AM PDT/ 7 PM CEST/ 10:30 PM IST. to Tuesday, September 20 for the PlayStation 4 and 5. Players who have pre-ordered the game can start playing on September 16 while it will be available for others from September 18.

The second Beta access weekend starts on Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM PDT/ 7 PM CEST/ 10:30 PM IST to Monday, September 26 across all platforms. Similarly, Xbox and PC users who have pre-ordered the game can start playing on September 22 while it will be available for others from September 24. Cross-play will be active for all platforms during the entire second phase.

List of Rewards for all Open Beta participants:

Emblem: “Smashed It” - Unlocks at Operator Level 2

“Smashed It” - Unlocks at Operator Level 2 Charm: “Buckle Up” - Unlocks at Operator Level 4

“Buckle Up” - Unlocks at Operator Level 4 Player Cards: “Passed the Test” - Unlocks at Operator Level 6

“Passed the Test” - Unlocks at Operator Level 6 Sticker: “Operation First Blood” - Unlocks at Operator Level 10

“Operation First Blood” - Unlocks at Operator Level 10 Weapon Blueprint: “Side Impact” - Unlocks at Operator Level 15

“Side Impact” - Unlocks at Operator Level 15 Operator Skin: “Collision” - Unlocks at Operator Level 18

“Collision” - Unlocks at Operator Level 18 Vinyl: “No Competition” - Unlocks at Operator Level 19

“No Competition” - Unlocks at Operator Level 19 Sticker: “Safety First” - Unlocks at Operator Level 21

“Safety First” - Unlocks at Operator Level 21 Vehicle Skin: “Floor It” - Unlocks at Operator Level 26

“Floor It” - Unlocks at Operator Level 26 Weapon Blueprint: “Frontal Impact” - Unlocks at Operator Level 30

It is going to be one of the biggest Open Beta rewards collections that fans do not want to miss out on. A total of 10 rewards - which includes an Operator Skin and two Weapon Blueprints - will be available for players throughout both the Open Beta Phases.

These rewards will only be available if unlocked by the players during the Open Beta. The rewards will be available in the account at the official launch of Modern Warfare 2 on October 28.

Similar Open Beta rewards will also be available in the Warzone 2 Open Beta, which will follow shortly after as updated on Call of Duty`s official page.

Call of Duty NEXT

The Call of Duty NEXT event remains scheduled for September 15, 9:30 AM PDT/ 6:30 PM CEST/ 10 PM IST. The event will showcase the future of Call of Duty and shed light on long-awaited topics.

In-depth information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Multiple Call of Duty studios and developers to announce innovations introduced to the games and their future.

A total of 150 streamers attending the event participating in the first official gameplay reveal for the titles.

A surprise announcement is queued along with more Open Beta information on Modern Warfare 2.

The upcoming weeks are going to be adventurous and breathtaking to watch as these events unfold. This could be the birth of a new era for Call of Duty, which will be witnessed by players all over the world, spreading like wildfire.

