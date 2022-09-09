Will Warzone 2 be a PvPvE experience? New leak reveals NPCs in the map

The Call of Duty community has been waiting for more information on Warzone 2 since Activision revealed that the game is under development. The announcement has created a lot of hype around the launch of the new battle royale title, with fans continuously speculating about what's to come.

There have been multiple leaks about the upcoming game, and the community wants more. The latest leak about Warzone 2 came in the form of a tweet from the famous leaker, Metaphor, who revealed that the upcoming title would introduce Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) on its map. The introduction of these NPCs will bring changes to the pace of the game and progression into the circles, as well as loot availability.

A new leak reveals NPC presence on the map of Warzone 2

Metaphor @Metaaphor Warzone 2 update



NPC's are in the map randomly

Container based looting as well as floor loot

Different sized backpacks (Storage space)

New contracts

Helicopter from HIGHRISE is useable

No more toxic gas coming into the map, its now a dust storm

Tires can be shot out from cars. Warzone 2 updateNPC's are in the map randomlyContainer based looting as well as floor lootDifferent sized backpacks (Storage space)New contracts Helicopter from HIGHRISE is useableNo more toxic gas coming into the map, its now a dust stormTires can be shot out from cars.

Call of Duty Warzone has remained a battle royale game, giving the players a pure Player versus Player experience. It is one of the leading reasons for its success and the love that it receives from the community.

Logging into the game to play a multiplayer mode like Battle Royale signifies that players will fight against each other without third-party intervention. Apart from the intense situations that players can be in, the PvP experience makes the game feel genuine, and every match feels unique.

The latest leak by Metaphor suggests that with the inclusion of NPCs, Warzone 2 might feature a PvP and a PvE (Player versus Environment) experience.

What would NPCs being on the map mean for Warzone 2 players?

The introduction of NPCs on the map in Warzone 2 would change the normal PvP nature of the battle royale. The presence of these NPCs will change how the matches proceed, along with introducing a pattern.

Even though these AI characters spawn in random locations and are expected to be realistic, the community may show concern regarding the issues associated with the difficulty of these NPCs.

How would the NPCs work?

There are already such AIs in Warzone who guard certain loot rooms. It would not be surprising to see a similar version of this in Warzone 2. However, we can speculate that these AIs are more capable of gunplay and aggression in the upcoming game.

Moving on to the randomly spawned AIs on the map, we can speculate that they will have pieces of equipment on them while spawning to remove the task of looting on the map. This should allow players to acquire equipment without fighting for it with an NPC.

Fans can speculate further that since these NPCs will spawn with pieces of equipment on them, players can loot the bodies to obtain their equipment and other supplies.

Skirmishes between NPCs and Warzone 2 players

Introducing NPCs on the map to fill the number of players on the server to begin the match would be a different path. But bringing NPCs on a map saturated with players is a new and unexplored route.

The question remains about how many of these NPCs will be on the map, when they will spawn, or whether this will affect the last circles in the battle royale title.

Introducing these NPCs on the map will encourage players to acquire better equipment (if players can loot the NPCs) and take on more gun fights. If killing one of these NPCs increases the kill count of a player, it could serve as a positive reinforcement to the players who will be joining the Battle Royale mode fresh with no experience in the past.

Hybrid @HybridDaGoat @Metaaphor @r3al1tyuk DMZ will also have NPCs though. How do we know that the information leaked here doesn’t conflict with what already will happen? Truthfully though, it doesn’t matter. COD NEXT and the game is right around the corner @Metaaphor @r3al1tyuk DMZ will also have NPCs though. How do we know that the information leaked here doesn’t conflict with what already will happen? Truthfully though, it doesn’t matter. COD NEXT and the game is right around the corner

The Call of Duty community is starting to get the gist of how the upcoming battle royale will be shaped. Fans are hopeful that the Call of Duty NEXT event, scheduled for September 15, will showcase the original gameplay of Warzone 2 and release huge reveals, confirming or debunking multiple speculations and leaks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi