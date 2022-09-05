Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back Call of Duty's iconic firing range to try out weapons

Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly incorporate a firing range. As per various sources, players will be able to try out weapons through this feature before heading into an actual match.

The firing range is a welcome addition to the series, becoming available in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer modes. It allows players to try out weapons while shooting at practice targets.

A fully fledged firing range was introduced to the series with Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, where one was able to test out all the weapons available in the game in a virtual room. Call of Duty: World War 2 followed suit by also implementing this feature.

Previous Call of Duty games saw some form of firing range, but they were part of the tutorial. It is a highly requested feature and fans will soon be getting it.

Everything to know about Modern Warfare 2’s firing range

The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature a firing range, which players can immediately access from the Gunsmith menu.

Players will be able to try out different attachments to their preferred weapons and head into the firing range at any time during the loadout building process. As of now, one can only see how an attachment changes the weapon by assessing its relevant stat graph.

These attachments can only be tested by hopping into a match, which is much less convenient compared to the upcoming feature. Furthermore, it is a tedious process which could have a negative impact on players' performances.

With the implementation of the Gunsmith system and the firing range, it seems like the upcoming title is prioritizing unplay.

The forthcoming entry is set to be the most advanced and immersive in the entire series. Featuring new audio technology, graphical upgrades, and the Gunsmith system in multiplayer mode, the next Call of Duty will be providing players with a truly next-gen experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is all set to launch on October 28, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

