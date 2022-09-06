Can Warzone 2 surpass its predecessor? Exploring Call of Duty's next take on ultimate battle royale experience

Before the highly active chatter and leaks surrounding Warzone 2, Call of Duty's Warzone completely rejuvenated the franchise as a free-to-play battle royale. The game stormed the community with its coincidental timing as players who couldn't meet their friends and loved ones during the lockdown could finally have a unique game to experience with their friends.

However, a considerable amount of time has passed since its release. Alongside this, the community's sentiments and feelings have altered with time.

The title is poorly optimized, with hackers and cheaters plaguing servers and rampant glitches, among other issues.

However, it looks like the highly awaited Warzone 2 will bring several changes to the game for the better. However, this begs the question: will Warzone 2 be able to create as many waves as its predecessors? Will the game be fondly remembered as a memorable sequel or as a cosmetic-riddled cash brag?

How will Warzone 2 compare to the original?

While the awaited sequel is still shrouded in mystery, several details have come to light that have the public talking and looking forward to it.

A leak stating the addition of a FOV slider will be presented for all consoles playing Warzone 2, for example, was received very popularly among the community.

Modern Warfare 19 and all subsequent titles, including Warzone, had cross-play integrated to allow players not to be blocked due to different platforms. While this was well received, it is known that the keyboard and mouse objectively have an advantage in terms of their field of view.

While consoles did not have the availability of a FOV slider, PC versions of the game did. This gave PC users the advantage of having a much larger field of view and more periphery vision.

If true, adding a FOV slider for consoles in Warzone 2 will considerably level the playing field.

I was told FOV slider is confirmed for last gen consoles for all iw9 projects (mp,wz2,dmz)

Warzone, initially wholly loved during the era of Modern Warfare, started to receive more mixed or negative sentiments. A significant reason for this was the poor cross-title integration.

Warzone started as a side BR game mode for Modern Warfare 2019. However, as the game received immense appreciation and popularity, its success propelled it forward.

This led to Raven Software implementing content and events from other titles into Warzone. It also implemented guns, Perks, and Equipment from future titles.

Due to each game being designed by a different studio, they had their unique mechanics. It led to severe balance issues; for example, several Black Ops Cold War weapons were deemed overpowered.

Warzone 2 has been built "from the ground up" due to issues surrounding the original Warzone.



My developer friends say that issues stemmed from the BOCW integration.

Again, a favorable discussion amongst the community is that Warzone 2 will be its own entity, not an add-on to a title. This will allow there to be no issues with the implementation of content from various titles and eras.

While it's quite loved, Warzone has been sailing through rough waters as of late. However, the community's love for the game and call for fixes has been a much-needed glimmer of hope.

If changes like these make it to the final cut, the upcoming Warzone will go down as a love letter of a sequel to a much-loved game.

