Call of Duty Warzone Two rumored to have FOV slider on consoles which could make it next-generation only

Call of Duty Warzone Two has been a hush-hush affair so far, but the community has some rumors and educated guesses about the title.

The first set of information about the project came out in a Bloomberg report which laid out plans for three Call of Duty titles. The news came amidst a raging debate about whether future Call of Duty games will be released on the PlayStation.

Not only were those debates put down to rest for the time being, but one of those projects was rumored to be Warzone Two.

However, this hasn't stopped community and industry insiders from reporting snippets of news. One of the most exciting news among all those would be the chance to include Field of View in Call of Duty Warzone Two for consoles.

Activision confirmed the news, but no further details have been divulged because of an ongoing embargo.

According to rumors, call of Duty Warzone Two will have FOV from day one

As per reliable industry insider Tom Henderson, Call of Duty Warzone Two will have an FOV slider from day one for consoles. Tom tweeted earlier in the day stating the same fact, albeit the game is undergoing an official embargo.

As per him, the FOV slider will go up to the full range of 120, and this will be in stark contrast to the scene in the existing Warzone game.

In the tweet, Tom also mentioned how Warzone one would never have an FOV slider due to technological restrictions.

Fans had expectations that Activision might bring out a separate version of Warzone one for next-generation consoles with FOV. But Tom's tweet may have ended the speculation once and for all, and console players will always have limited experience with the existing game.

What could be a significant implication of Call of Duty Warzone Two getting FOV slider on consoles?

A significant reason that has been cited for Warzone one not having an FOV slider has been the limited technology of consoles.

While Activision and Raven Software have never explicitly said anything, it has been guessed by many in the community that the old gen consoles don't have what it takes to support different FOVs.

But if Call of Duty Warzone Two is to have a FOV slider on consoles, it could mean the end of the road for current-gen consoles. The potential release date of the game is stated to be in 2023, which would mean that the next generation of consoles will have completed nearly 2.5 years in existence.

While the decision may not be popular, Activision could well decide to bring Warzone two on next-generation consoles only to ensure things stay on par with powerful gaming PCs.

