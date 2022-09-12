Will Warzone Mobile feature the fan-favorite Verdansk? Speculation, rumors, and more

The upcoming launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be a new chapter for the community's favorite battle royale. It will be the title's first foray into the mobile gaming market and the fanbase is very excited to get their hands on this different iteration of the game.

The mobile title has completed its private testing phase and Activision recently posted a pre-registration advertisement for the title. As such, the entire playerbase is very eager to get their hands on the upcoming mobile version of the title.

However, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors about the game and one such has immediately drawn the attention of the fans. Word is spreading around that the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature the fan-favorite map of Verdansk from the game's early days on the PC and consoles.

As such, this article will focus on the veracity of this rumor and speculate whether fans will be able to enjoy their favorite map once again.

Speculations and rumors about the return of Verdansk in Warzone Mobile

There is plenty of evidence and indication regarding the return of Verdansk with Warzone Mobile.

Activision recently uploaded the announcement video for the game on their official YouTube channel. This short clip features the iconic C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft that could be seen in the starting sequence of a Warzone match in the Verdansk days.

Cover image of the official Twitter page (Image via Twitter/Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile)

This official video clip itself is a huge indication towards the return of Verdansk in the upcoming handheld version of the game. In addition to this, the official Twitter page of the of the title also has a cover image with certain iconic points-of-interest, like the Stadium and Airfield from the map of Verdansk.

Before this was uploaded, the Twitter page had a cover with operators dropping down on the original Verdansk's Quarry POI. Both of these instances point their fingers at the fact that there is a high chance the community's fan-favorite map will make a comeback in Warzone Mobile.

Previous cover image on the Twitter page (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Along with these pieces of evidence, various leaks from the private alpha testing have also indicated at the return of Verdansk with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

As such, players can definitely assume that they will be able to play on Verdansk with the release of the smartphone version of the title.

More details about the upcoming Warzone Mobile

Activision has also confirmed that the playercount of a match in the mobile version of the title is 120. This detail has been mentioned in the description of the official website of the game.

In addition to this, Activision has also mentioned a cross-progression mechanism for the game. Though much details have not been provided on this topic, players can speculate that the feature might be synced with upcoming titles like Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. However, how the progression will be synced remains a mystery as of now.

More details about the game will be released at the upcoming Call of Duty: NEXT event, set to be held on September 15, 2022.

